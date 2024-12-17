Latest Tech News Tech Tech News iOS 18.3 beta rolled out, Here’s how to download the new Apple OS update

Apple finally rolls out iOS 18.3 beta 1 for developers, know how to download.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Dec 17 2024, 10:40 IST
iOS 18.2 release brings these 5 powerful features for iPhone users
1/6 iOS 18.2 release is finally here and the latest update for iPhone users brings in a range of new features and AI tools. The iOS 18.2 comes with a several Apple Intelligence features that the company unveiled when it first showcased the OS at WWDC 2024. Let's have a look at 5 powerful features that iPhone users get with iOS 18.2. (9to5Mac)
2/6 Image Playground enables users to create unique, personalised images with themes, accessories, and locations. Users can even generate images resembling family members or friends using photos from their library. The feature offers various visual styles, such as Animation and Illustration, and is integrated across apps like Messages and Keynote.
3/6 With Genmoji, users can craft custom emojis by typing a description, offering multiple variations. They can also create Genmojis based on photos of friends or family, personalising them with accessories such as hats or sunglasses. These emojis can be shared in messages, as stickers, or as reactions, adding more fun and expression to conversations.
4/6 The Notes app introduces the Image Wand tool, allowing users to enhance their notes by turning sketches into polished images. By simply circling a sketch or empty space, Image Wand generates relevant images based on the surrounding context using on-device AI. Users can choose from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch styles for visual notes.
5/6 Exclusive to the iPhone 16 models, Camera Control brings visual intelligence to instantly identify objects and places. Users can capture and learn about text, phone numbers, or email addresses, and even translate between languages. This feature also enables users to search Google or ask ChatGPT for explanations, making it a handy tool for exploring their surroundings.
6/6 iOS 18.2 integrates ChatGPT into Siri and Writing Tools, allowing users to access its advanced content generation and problem-solving capabilities without switching apps. Siri can suggest ChatGPT for specific tasks, while Writing Tools allows users to tap into its expertise for refining text. This integration ensures full user control over privacy and data sharing.
Here’s everything you need to know about iOS 18.3 beta 1. (Apple)

Just a week after the iOS 18.2 public rollout, Apple released the first iOS 18.3 beta on December 16. We expect that the new Apple major iOS 18 update will include additional Apple Intelligent features along with a few fixes and improvements to existing features. Apple has already confirmed a gradual rollout of its AI features, therefore, with every new OS upgrade, we may see new features and upgrades. Therefore, if you also wish to test the iOS 18.3 update, then here's how to download it on iPhone. 

Also read: iOS 18.2 brings new Genmoji AI feature to iPhones: How to use it to create custom emojis

How to download iOS 18.3 beta on iPhone

Step 1: On your iPhone, go to the Settings app

Step 2: Now locate “General” and tap on “Software updates”

Step 3: Visit Beta updates and click on “iOS 18 Developer Beta”

Step 4: Now, go back and you will be displayed with iOS 18.3 Beta, simply click on the “Download  and Install ” button 

Step 5: Accept the terms and conditions, and wait for the beta to be installed for testing.

Also read: iOS 18.2 release: 3 AI features that you won't find on Android

Note that the iOS 18.3 beta will only be available for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 series users. Other iPhone users can also install this beta, however, they will not be able to use the Apple Intelligence features.

iOS 18.3 beta 1 features and upgrades

Reportedly, the iOS 18.3 beta 1 will include new Image Playground capabilities that will allow users to generate images in a Sketch style, providing them with a more realistic drawing. Apple may also bring improvements to Siri with enhanced personal context, providing users with more comprehensive response and task management capabilities. 

However, iPhone users should avoid downloading the iOS 18.3 beta as they are full of bugs and glitches which may hamper their user experience. The beta versions are only meant for developers to test and refine the new features before rolling them out to the public.  The beta version may also result in frequent lags, poor performance, and battery drain issues. Therefore, wait for the iOS 18.3 stable version to experience the new features. 

First Published Date: 17 Dec, 10:40 IST
