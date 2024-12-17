iOS 18.3 beta rolled out, Here’s how to download the new Apple OS update

Just a week after the iOS 18.2 public rollout, Apple released the first iOS 18.3 beta on December 16. We expect that the new Apple major iOS 18 update will include additional Apple Intelligent features along with a few fixes and improvements to existing features. Apple has already confirmed a gradual rollout of its AI features, therefore, with every new OS upgrade, we may see new features and upgrades. Therefore, if you also wish to test the iOS 18.3 update, then here's how to download it on iPhone.

How to download iOS 18.3 beta on iPhone

Step 1: On your iPhone, go to the Settings app

Step 2: Now locate “General” and tap on “Software updates”

Step 3: Visit Beta updates and click on “iOS 18 Developer Beta”

Step 4: Now, go back and you will be displayed with iOS 18.3 Beta, simply click on the “Download and Install ” button

Step 5: Accept the terms and conditions, and wait for the beta to be installed for testing.

Note that the iOS 18.3 beta will only be available for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 series users. Other iPhone users can also install this beta, however, they will not be able to use the Apple Intelligence features.

iOS 18.3 beta 1 features and upgrades

Reportedly, the iOS 18.3 beta 1 will include new Image Playground capabilities that will allow users to generate images in a Sketch style, providing them with a more realistic drawing. Apple may also bring improvements to Siri with enhanced personal context, providing users with more comprehensive response and task management capabilities.

However, iPhone users should avoid downloading the iOS 18.3 beta as they are full of bugs and glitches which may hamper their user experience. The beta versions are only meant for developers to test and refine the new features before rolling them out to the public. The beta version may also result in frequent lags, poor performance, and battery drain issues. Therefore, wait for the iOS 18.3 stable version to experience the new features.

