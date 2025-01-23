iOS 18.3 coming soon: Leaked software hints at iPhone SE 4, iPad 11 and iPhone Air models launch

New details have emerged suggesting that Apple's much-anticipated iPhone SE 4, iPad 11, and new iPad Air models are nearing their official launch. A leak from a trusted source on social media platform X has revealed that the upcoming devices will come preinstalled with iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3, pointing to a potential announcement in the next few months.

Software Builds Indicate Imminent Launch

The leaked software build numbers for iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 have caused a stir, as they confirm that these updates will be present on the upcoming iPhone SE 4, iPad 11, and iPad Air models. While the exact launch date remains uncertain, these revelations suggest Apple could unveil these devices by March or April 2025, before the expected release of iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4.

The leak, shared by a reliable source with a history of accurate information, included the following build numbers:

-iOS 18.3 for iPhone SE 4 (22D8062)

-iPadOS 18.3 for iPad 11 and iPad Air (2025) (22D2060)

-iPadOS 18.3 for iPad 11 and iPad Air (2025) (22D2062)

The final beta versions of iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 were recently seeded, with the full updates expected to roll out next week for existing iPhone and iPad models.

MacBook Air to Lead Apple's 2025 Product Line-up

In the midst of the excitement surrounding these new iPads and iPhone SE, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also hinted that new MacBook Air models, featuring Apple's M4 chip, may be announced earlier than expected. These 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs could be the first products Apple reveals in 2025, preceding the launch of the iPhone SE 4 and iPad models.

What to Expect from the New Devices

The iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to sport a design similar to the iPhone 14 or the upcoming iPhone 16, with a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, and a USB-C port. It is expected to feature a 48-megapixel rear camera, a more powerful A-series chip, and 8GB of RAM to support Apple Intelligence, along with the company's first in-house 5G modem.

The new entry-level iPad 11 is tipped to feature the A17 Pro chip and 8GB of RAM, enabling it to run Apple Intelligence features effectively.

Meanwhile, rumours about the next iPad Air remain mixed. Some leaks suggest it will be powered by the M3 chip, while others point to the M4 chip, as found in the latest iPad Pro models. The iPad Air is also expected to come with updated Magic Keyboards, alongside the new iPad 11 models.

As these devices continue to generate buzz, Apple enthusiasts can expect significant announcements from the company in the coming months, with the iPhone SE 4 and iPad 11 likely leading the charge for the new year.