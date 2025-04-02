Latest Tech News Tech Tech News iOS 18.4 expands default app options with new categories for personalised iPhone experience

iOS 18.4 expands default app options with new categories for personalised iPhone experience

iOS 18.4 brings exciting new features that allow iPhone users to customise the default apps in more categories, including translation and navigation, depending on their region.

By: HT TECH
Apr 02 2025, 14:45 IST
iOS 18.4 is giving iPhone users more customisation options by introducing new categories for default apps. (AP)

Apple has made significant strides toward increasing customisation on the iPhone with the introduction of new default app settings in iOS 18.4. This update expands the available categories for setting default apps, based on the user's location.

In previous updates, such as iOS 18.2, Apple simplified the process for changing default apps. These apps automatically handle specific tasks across the device. For instance, when a user taps a phone number on a webpage, the Phone app automatically launches to make the call. However, iOS 18.4 now allows users to set up a preferred app for tasks like calling. This means that apps like WhatsApp or other third-party alternatives can be set as the default for phone calls.

New Categories for Translation and Navigation

Two key additions are introduced in this latest update, based on geographical location. One new feature, Translation, is now available globally, allowing users to replace Apple's default Translate app with third-party services like Google Translate. This offers flexibility for those who prefer different translation tools.

In the European Union, a new category, Navigation, is also included. This allows users to change their default map app from Apple Maps to options such as Google Maps or Waze. While this feature is limited to the EU, it marks a significant step in offering users more control over their navigation preferences.

Also read: Google Pixel 9a sale to begin in India on April 16: Check price, sale offers, features, and more

How to Change Default Apps

These updates are part of a broader initiative to give users more control over their iPhones' functionality. Users can customize their default apps in various categories, such as Email, Messaging, Calling, and others. For example, setting Waze as the default navigation app means that any location shared via messages will automatically open in Waze instead of Apple Maps.

To change default apps on iOS 18.4, users can navigate to Settings, then Apps, followed by Default Apps. In the US, the categories available for default settings include Email, Messaging, Calling, Call Filtering, Browser, Translation, Passwords & Codes, Contactless Apps, and Keyboards. In the EU, the Navigation category is also added.

Also read: 5 Free AI tools to transform your photos into Ghibli-style masterpieces in seconds

With iOS 18.4, Apple continues its focus on offering users greater customisation and personalisation. Will you make any changes to your default apps? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

First Published Date: 02 Apr, 14:45 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets