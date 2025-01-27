iOS 18.4 expected to launch in April with Siri upgrades, new languages, and more

Apple is gearing up for the release of iOS 18.3, but attention is already shifting toward the next major update, iOS 18.4, which is rumoured to launch in April. This update is expected to bring notable enhancements, including three Siri upgrades, expanded Apple Intelligence language support, and a new emoji. Here's what we know so far.

iOS 18.4 Release Timeline

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to release iOS 18.4 in April. While the beta testing for this version hasn't started yet, several features are expected based on earlier announcements and trends.

Users with devices compatible with Apple Intelligence, including the iPhone 15 Pro models and the upcoming iPhone 16 series, will likely see significant improvements once the update becomes available.

Siri Upgrades in iOS 18.4

The update will introduce three key Siri enhancements designed to integrate Apple Intelligence features more effectively:

Personal Context: Siri will use personal data stored on the device to assist with tasks such as locating shared files or retrieving important information, like a passport number. This feature emphasizes Apple's focus on maintaining privacy while improving functionality.

On-Screen Awareness: Siri will be able to take action based on what's displayed on the screen. For instance, if a friend sends an address via text, users can ask Siri to save it directly to the contact card.

App Integration: Siri will enable seamless actions across apps. Users can send drafts, edit photos, or save content to specific apps with simple voice commands, eliminating the need for manual interactions.

These upgrades aim to make Siri more intuitive and context-aware, enhancing its ability to assist with everyday tasks.

Expanded Apple Intelligence Language Support

Apple previously announced plans to expand Apple Intelligence language support starting in 2025. The iOS 18.4 update will begin this rollout, introducing support for languages such as Chinese, English (India), French, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese, and others. This development will broaden the accessibility of Apple Intelligence features globally.

New Emoji in iOS 18.4

Apple traditionally adds new emojis with its spring updates, and iOS 18.4 will likely follow suit. The Unicode Consortium has already approved a range of new emoji, including a fingerprint, harp, root vegetable, and leafless tree, which are expected to appear in this update.