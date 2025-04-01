iOS 18.4 is rolling out in India: Know what’s new and how to install the update

Apple officially starts rolling out the awaited iOS 18.4 update to compatible iPhone users. With the fourth major iOS 18 update, the company introduces some new features along with additional language support for Apple Intelligence, making the AI features more accessible to iPhone users. The iOS 18.4 update also brings improvements in functionality and bug fixes to several apps and features, bringing a smooth OS experience. If you have been waiting for the new iPhone update, then here's everything you need to know about the iOS 18.4 rollout, its new added features, and how to install the update to your devices.

How to install the iOS 18.4 update?

The iOS 18.4 update is available for iPhone XS and later models, whereas the Apple Intelligence features will only be accessible to iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the iPhone 16 series users. Here's how you can install the new iOS 18.4 update:



Step 1: Go to the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Locate “General” and click on “Software Update”

Step 3: Go to “Automatic Updates” and turn on the feature, allowing your device to install updates as soon as it roll out in your region.

Step 4: The update will take some time to install and your device will also restart to successfully install the update.

iOS 18.4 update: What's new?

Apple officially rolls out new iOS 18.4 update with Apple Intelligence available in 8 additional languages and 2 additional English that includes English (India, Singapore), French (France, Canada), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Japanese (Japan), Korean (South Korea), Portuguese (Brazil), Simplified Chinese, and Spanish (Spain, Latin America, US). New AI features include Sketch style in Image Playground and Priority notifications coming back to iPhone users.

Furthermore, Apple introduces the new Vision Pro App which will be pre-installed once the update is downloaded to your device. Apple News+ will now include recipes, catalogues, Cooking mode, and a new food section. Furthermore, the update brings Ambient Music, search suggestions on Safari, App store summaries, and more.

