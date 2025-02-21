Latest Tech News Tech Tech News iOS 18.4 release soon: Here’s when the update will roll out with new Apple Intelligence features

Here’s when Apple could roll out the awaited iOS 18.4 update to iPhone users with new advanced features.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 21 2025, 09:55 IST
iOS 18.4 release to take place in early Apple, here’s what we know so far. (Pexels)

We are almost nearing the end of February and Apple is yet to release the iOS 18.4 beta. As we are eagerly waiting to get our hands on the new big iOS update, several rumours surrounding the release have been circulating over the internet. But, why are we addressing iOS 18.4 as a big update? Well, it is expected that Apple may roll out the awaited Siri capabilities with Apple Intelligence that will make the voice assistant smarter. Now, there are some rumours going around that Apple could delay the iOS 18.4 release due to some engineering issues. Therefore, know when the stable iOS 18.4 could be released.

iOS 18.4 release: Expected date and timeline

iPhone users are currently waiting for the major iOS 18.4 update and Apple is dropping several hints for its release. For the past few months, Apple has been teasing the multiple language support for Apple Intelligence which will be rolled out in early April. These languages will include Chinese, English (India, Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish. Therefore, we expect that the the iOS 18.4 release could take place in early April as hinted by Apple. While this confirmation gives hope for a timely rollout of the iOS 18.4 update, but we may not get the awaited Siri upgrade.

iOS 18.4 delay likely due to engineering issues with Siri 2.0: Here's when to expect now

Previously, we reported that Apple is preparing for a major Siri upgrade with Apple Intelligence. It was suggested that iOS 18.4 will introduce Siri 2.0 with three advanced capabilities, On-screen awareness, personal context, and cross-app action. However, Apple is reported to be facing some engineering problems for running these Siri features smoothly. This raises concerns over the iOS 18.4 delay or Apple may not launch the Siri upgrade altogether. Therefore, we will have to wait for the upcoming beta versions to know what Apple has been planning for future iOS updates.

Apart from these major upgrades, Apple may also bring new UI changes, features and bug fixes to make the iPhone run smoothly.

