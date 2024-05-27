 iOS 18 AI features to be released as “Beta” or “Preview”: Apple analyst | Tech News
Apple to reveal iOS 18 AI features in just a few days, know what Apple analyst Mark Gurman said about the company’s upcoming AI move.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
May 27 2024, 08:02 IST
WWDC 2024 expected announcements: Apple could unveil iOS 18, AI upgrades and more
WWDC 2024 location - Continuing the trend of yesteryears, WWDC 2024 will take place at Apple Park in Menlo, Cupertino, California, the home of the company since 2017.
WWDC 2024 announcements - Apple has already announced that the WWDC 2024 will showcase advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. It is also designed to help developers by providing them insight into several frameworks, tools, features and access to Apple experts.
iOS 18 - Despite not being confirmed, iOS 18 is pretty nailed on to be introduced at WWDC 2024, and it is likely to become one of the starring highlights. This is due to several AI upgrades that are in the pipeline. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says it could be one of the "biggest updates in iPhone's history". Apple could unveil a Siri powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), whereas AI could be incorporated into apps like Music, Keynote, Pages, and even AppleCare.
Other software - In addition to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18 are also likely to see the light of day. Moreover, Apple may also unveil visionOS 2, the software powering the Apple Vision Pro headset.
Mac Studio, Mac Pro and other devices - Like last year, Apple may take the wraps off its new generation of Mac devices including Mac Studio, Mac Pro and Mac Mini, all of which could be powered by the new M3 chip. The iPhone maker also unveiled a 15-inch MacBook Air last year but no unveil is likely this time as M3-powered MacBook Air was already launched earlier this month.
iOS 18 to support several on-device AI features, check details. (Unsplash)

The WWDC event is just a few days away and with each day passing, the anticipation about Apple's AI move is creating much curiosity. So far, it was revealed that Apple has signed a deal with OpenAI. However, it is still eyeing Google's Gemini model. Now, Apple analyst Mark Gurman has revealed some details about the upcoming iOS 18 update and its AI features which will likely be announced as a “Beta” or “Preview” version. Know more about what's coming ahead of WWDC 2024.

iOS 18 AI features

According to Gurman's Bloomberg report, the iOS 18 update and its AI features are expected to be released as a Beta or a preview version before its official rollout in September. The soft release may also hint that Apple's AI revolution is not completely prepared for public use. Apple is already running behind in terms of introducing AI to its devices. However, the company is planning for something big this year to compete among brands such as Google and Samsung. While Google's AI move has taken a U-turn with its image generation tool and now AI overview, Apple is much more conscious about its late but upcoming AI revolutions.

Gurman also highlighted that the AI features for iOS 18 are not, “yet fully baked.” However, there are several speculations about AI powering major iOS apps such as Safari, Notes, Messages, Siri and others. Additionally, we may also see features such as voice memo transcription, Spotlight features, emails and text suggestions, and more. Apple is also reported to be working on “generative AI to emojis” which is expected to allow users to create their custom emojis. “That means you'll suddenly have an all-new emoji for any occasion, beyond the catalog of options that Apple currently offers on the iPhone and other devices,” said Gurman.

However, it is not clear how Apple is planning to showcase all these iOS 18 features during the WWDC event considering its year-long delay. Now, the question is will Apple leave the leading brands behind? Or does it still have much work to do? We will only know once the company comes out of the shadows and reveals its plans for the coming year.

First Published Date: 27 May, 08:02 IST
