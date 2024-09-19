iOS 18 does not allow iPhone to take blame for slow charging, notifies about…

iOS 18 was released for eligible iPhone users around the globe earlier this week. The latest iOS 18 comes with a range of improvements and a bunch of new features. Unveiled at WWDC 2024, iOS 18's key features have been showcased by Apple at a couple of events. However, there are still a few features that users are discovering after installing the iOS 18 on their iPhone. One such iOS 18 feature reported by 9to5Mac, does not allow the iPhone to take the blame for slow charging. It shows a notification when the iPhone is connected to a slow charge.

iOS 18 to call out slow iPhone chargers

With iOS 18, Apple has made significant changes in the way the iPhone shows charging information. Users can now opt to set charging limits at 80%, 85%, 90%, and 95%. Until now, users could only limit their battery to 80% charging. Apart from this, the battery level graph in iOS 18 will display an orange colour to show that the iPhone is not charging at optimal speed. If the phone is being charged with the regular fast charger, it will be represented by green, as it was before.

In addition to this, if you open the battery menu while the phone is actively charging, you will also be able to see a warning message about the slow charger. The iOS 18 can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To know how to install the new iOS update on your Apple iPhone, you can follow these steps.

How to install iOS 18 on your iPhone

1. Open Settings app on your Apple iPhone.

2. From the menu, tap General.

3. Tap Software Update.

4. You will be able to see the new update on the next page, tap download and install.

List of iPhones that can run iOS 18

iPhone models that can install iOS 18 in India include - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and iPhone SE (second generation or later).