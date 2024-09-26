 iOS 18 release brings this useful Truecaller feature for iPhone users- Details | Tech News
Trucaller introduces a new spam protection feature for iPhone users called Auto-Block Spam. Here’s everything you need to know about this feature

Sep 26 2024
Truecaller recently confirmed that the app's Live Caller ID feature will finally function on iPhones with the new iOS 18 update. Now that the new iOS update is rolled out, iPhone users can take advantage of its features without any hassle or additional steps. Now, Trucaller has introduced a new  Auto-Block Spam feature with the iOS 18 update. This new feature will allow users to completely avoid spam calls by automatically blocking the number. Know what is Truecaller Auto-Block Spam feature and how it works

Truecaller Auto-Block Spam feature

Truecaller's new Auto-Block Spam feature will allow iPhone users to automatically block spam callers without any hassle. However, to use Auto-Block Spam functionality, users will have to activate the feature directly from the Truecaller app. Once activated, Truecaller will be able to identify numbers reported as spam and the users can decline any incoming fraudulent calls which will be instantly blocked. In some instances, it may also block regular numbers, therefore users can choose the options between “Top spammers” or “ All spammers.”

When this feature is active, users will get a missed call from a blocked number, although the phone will not ring. Additionally, users will be able to their call log where the missed call is labelled as Scammer or Fraud. This feature will allow users to manually reject spam calls. 

How to activate the Auto-Block Spam feature

  • Firstly, make sure your iPhone has the iOS 18 update, which is the latest OS version. 
  • Now, go to the Truecaller app on your iPhone. 
  • Go to the Protect tab and open Auto-Block Spam
  • Simply, turn on the toggle and the feature will be activated.

Note that the Auto-Block Spam feature will be available for iOS 18 and Truecaller premium users for starters. The premium comes at a monthly subscription price of Rs.99. With the premium models users can also take advantage of other features such as priority customer support, ad-free experience, and Live Caller ID. 

