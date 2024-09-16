iOS 18 release date and time in India: iPhone users to big Apple update at…

iOS 18 release date and time was revealed by Apple during the iPhone 16 launch event earlier this month. Apple announced that the next big update for iPhones, the iOS 18 will be rolled out for the public on September 16, exactly one week after the launch of iPhone 16 series. If you observe Apple's roll out pattern for iOS, you can easily predict that iPhone users in India will be able to download the new iOS 18 on September 16 at 10:30pm. Unveiled at WWDC 2024, iOS 18 has been available for developers and beta testers since June. It comes with a bunch of new features and a range of improvements. Although not the initial release, iOS 18 will also get the much awaited Apple Intelligence with later updates. The newly launched iPhone 16 series will run the AI-powered iOS 18 out of the box.

Also read: Buying iPhone 16? You won't be able to buy these official Apple cases anymore - Here's why

iOS 18 India release time: iPhone models that support new iOS version

At the 10:30pm IST on September 16, iPhone models that will receive the iOS 18 in India include - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and iPhone SE (second generation or later).

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: iPhone 16 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Know which flagship smartphone to buy

iOS 18's Apple Intelligence may drive iPhone 16 series sales

iPhone 16 is believed to come with a range of upgrades and new features including the ‘Apple Intelligence'. Several analysts believed that the new features will drive a surge in sales of the new iPhone 16 and it turns out that Apple has pushed the production of the device by 10% this year. As per the report, the Cupertino-based company is aiming for a total output of 90 million ‌iPhone 16‌ series models.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!