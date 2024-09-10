iOS 18 release date and time in India: iPhone users to get new features on…

iOS 18 release date and time has been revealed by the company at the Apple Event 2024. After taking the wraps off the much awaited iPhone 16 series, Apple has announced that the next big update for existing iPhone users will be rolled out September 16. By looking at the previous iOS version roll outs, one can predict that Indian iPhone users will be able to download iOS 18 on September 16 at 10:30pm. The newly launched iPhone 16 series will run the AI-powered iOS 18 out of the box. Unveiled at the WWDC 2024, the iOS 18 comes with a range of improvements and new features with most prominent being the Apple Intelligence.

iOS 18 India released: iPhone models that support new iOS version

iPhone models that will receive the iOS 18 update in the next few days include - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and iPhone SE (second generation or later).

Apple Intelligence may drive iPhone 16 series sales

iPhone 16 is believed to come with a range of upgrades and new features including the ‘Apple Intelligence'. Several analysts believed that the new features will drive a surge in sales of the new iPhone 16 and it turns out that Apple has pushed the production of the device by 10% this year. As per the report, the Cupertino-based company is aiming for a total output of 90 million ‌iPhone 16‌ series models.



