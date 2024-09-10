 iOS 18 release date and time in India: iPhone users to get new features on… | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News iOS 18 release date and time in India: iPhone users to get new features on…

iOS 18 release date and time in India: iPhone users to get new features on…

iOS 18 will bring the much awaited Apple Intelligence to the eligible devices. It will also bring a range of new features to older-gen iPhones.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Sep 10 2024, 00:19 IST
iOS 18 release date and time in India: iPhone users to get new features on…
Apple launches iOS 18 new beta update ahead of official launch in September. (9to5Mac)

iOS 18 release date and time has been revealed by the company at the Apple Event 2024. After taking the wraps off the much awaited iPhone 16 series, Apple has announced that the next big update for existing iPhone users will be rolled out September 16. By looking at the previous iOS version roll outs, one can predict that Indian iPhone users will be able to download iOS 18 on September 16 at 10:30pm. The newly launched iPhone 16 series will run the AI-powered iOS 18 out of the box. Unveiled at the WWDC 2024, the iOS 18 comes with a range of improvements and new features with most prominent being the Apple Intelligence.

Also read: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus launched with new Capture button, A18 chip and more- All details

More about Apple iPhone 16
Apple iPhone 16
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB
₹79,990
Check details
See full Specifications

iOS 18 India released: iPhone models that support new iOS version

iPhone models that will receive the iOS 18 update in the next few days include - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and iPhone SE (second generation or later).

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: iPhone 15 gets a big price cut in India after iPhone 16 launch, it now costs…

Apple Intelligence may drive iPhone 16 series sales

iPhone 16 is believed to come with a range of upgrades and new features including the ‘Apple Intelligence'. Several analysts believed that the new features will drive a surge in sales of the new iPhone 16 and it turns out that Apple has pushed the production of the device by 10% this year. As per the report, the Cupertino-based company is aiming for a total output of 90 million ‌iPhone 16‌ series models.

Catch all the latest updates on Apple Event 2024. Discover everything you need to know about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Sep, 00:19 IST
Trending: ios 18 release: only these iphone users in india will get apple’s big update apple event 2024: when and how to watch iphone 16 ‘glowtime’ launch live in india [video] ios 18 release date and time in india: when apple may release big iphone update airtel and jio launches limited time festive prepaid plans with extra benefits and discounts- all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it google pay upi circle feature rolling out: know how to setup and make payments whatsapp introduces call link shortcut for group chats; meta ai voice feature soon samsung galaxy s24 series, galaxy s23 series and others to get the new ai features with one ui 6.1.1 update dyson launches new airwrap, hair dryer, wet cleaner, and headphones ahead of festive season in india- all details samsung crystal 4k dynamic tv launched at rs. 41,990 in india: check features and availability
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 sparks fan frenzy as new rumour suggests potential release delay to 2026

GTA 6 sparks fan frenzy as new rumour suggests potential release delay to 2026
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 9: Know the powers of new character Lila

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 9: Know the powers of new character Lila
GTA Online: Unlock exclusive Enus Deity and weekly rewards with GTA+ membership

GTA Online: Unlock exclusive Enus Deity and weekly rewards with GTA+ membership
PS5 Pro design

Sony PS5 Pro officially teased; 30th-anniversary image reveals new design with three stripes
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6: Grab Shoes Royale event gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6: Grab Shoes Royale event gifts

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more
best android tablet

10 best Android tablets for high perfromance from Samsung, Lenovo and others
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets