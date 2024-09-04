 iOS 18 release date and time in India: When Apple may release big iPhone update | Tech News
Although the beta version of the iOS 18 has been available for developers and public testers for a while, the majority of iPhone users avoid them due to the bugs and vulnerabilities.

Updated on: Sep 04 2024, 08:42 IST
Unveiled at the WWDC 2024, the iOS 18 comes with a range of improvements and new features with most prominent being the Apple Intelligence. (9to5Mac)

iPhone 16 launch is just a few days away and Apple's upcoming flagship series will run the much-awaited iOS 18 out of the box. While fans are waiting to get their hands on the upcoming iPhone models, a greater chunk of existing iPhone users are keen for the release of the stable version of iOS 18. Unveiled at the WWDC 2024, the iOS 18 comes with a range of improvements and new features with most prominent being the Apple Intelligence. Although the beta version of the iOS 18 has been available for developers and public testers for a while, the majority of iPhone users avoid them due to the bugs and vulnerabilities. As we approach the launch of iPhone 16 series, a report by 9to5Mac has revealed a possible date on when Apple may roll out the iOS 18, based on the roll out pattern.

Apple may release iOS 18 on September 16

Apple is expected to roll out iOS 18 for eligible iPhone users on September 16, one week after the launch of the new iPhone 16 series. The iOS 16 release date of September 16 is based on previous iOS version roll outs. By looking at the pattern one can also predict that Indian iPhone users will be able to download iOS 18 on September 16 at 10:30pm.

Also read: iPhone 17 series to be way ‘cooler' than its predecessors - All details

iPhone models that support iOS 18

Here's a complete list of iPhone models that will receive the iOS 18 update in the coming weeks - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and iPhone SE (second generation or later).

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 08:42 IST
