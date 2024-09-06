iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iOS 18 is expected to be released for the public one week after the launch of iPhone 16 series.
Apple September event 2024 is just a few days away and as potential buyers are awaiting iPhone 16 launch, most existing iPhone users are keen for the iOS 18 release. Available for developers and beta testers currently, iOS 18 was unveiled by Apple at the WWDC 2024 in June. If reports are to be believed, Apple will likely roll out iOS 18 for eligible iPhone users on September 16, one week after the launch of the new iPhone 16 series. The iOS 16 release date of September 16 is based on previous iOS version roll outs. By looking at the pattern one can also predict that Indian iPhone users will be able to download iOS 18 on September 16 at 10:30pm.
iOS 18: These iPhone models to get the update
iOS 18 comes with a range of improvements and new features with most prominent being the Apple Intelligence. iPhone models that will receive the iOS 18 update next month include - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and iPhone SE (second generation or later).
Apple Intelligence to be limited to these iPhones
Although a part of iOS 18, Apple Intelligence is expected to work the best with the upcoming iPhones. When it comes to older-gen models, only iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get Apple AI features. Analysts predicted the new AI feature to drive a surge in sales for the iPhone 16 series.
