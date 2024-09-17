 iOS 18 released in India: How to download and install powerful iPhone update | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News iOS 18 released in India: How to download and install powerful iPhone update

iOS 18 released in India: How to download and install powerful iPhone update

To know how to install the new iOS 18 update on your Apple iPhone, you can follow these steps.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Sep 17 2024, 09:37 IST
iOS 18 released in India: How to download and install powerful iPhone update
iOS 18 can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. (9to5Mac)

iOS 18 is now available to install for eligible iPhone users in India. The iOS 18 update public release comes a week after the launch of the new iPhone 16 series at the Apple event 2024. The latest iOS build has been available to developers and beta testers since June. Unveiled at the WWDC 2024, iOS 18 comes with a range of improvements and a bunch of new features. iOS 18's biggest feature is touted to be Apple Intelligence. However, it is not available in the first release of the latest update and is expected to arrive gradually over the next few releases. According to Apple, some of the features in the update may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. The iOS 18 can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To know how to install the new iOS update on your Apple iPhone, you can follow these steps.

Also read: iPhone 16 Plus beats iPhone 16 Pro as pre-orders begins, sale starts on Friday

How to install iOS 18 on your iPhone

1. Open Settings app on your Apple iPhone.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.75 inches Display Size
₹89,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • Rose
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB
₹144,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.2 inches Display Size
₹119,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB
₹79,990
Check details

2. From the menu, tap General.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

3. Tap Software Update.

4. You will be able to see the new update on the next page, tap download and install.

Also read: These iPhone users will have to pay extra for battery replacement: Here's how much it will cost you now

List of iPhones that can run iOS 18

At the 10:30pm IST on September 16, iPhone models that will receive the iOS 18 in India include - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and iPhone SE (second generation or later).

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Sep, 07:46 IST
Tags:
Trending: ios 18 release date and time in india: iphone users to big apple update at… ios 18 release date and time in india: iphone users to get new features on… set up windows 11 like a pro: 10 things you must do on your new laptop upgrade night drives with these top night vision gadgets for clearer, safer road navigation bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it apple’s launch season might not be over: after iphone 16 this month, ipad mini, m4 macs expected in october ios 18 release date and time in india: when apple may release big iphone update apple event 2024: when and how to watch iphone 16 ‘glowtime’ launch live in india [video] 10 best tws earbuds from jbl to buy from amazon best oneplus tws earbuds to buy in september 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>82,000 crore tax violations

DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over 82,000 crore tax violations
Red Dead Redemption 2: What does the ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’ status mean for your gameplay?

Red Dead Redemption 2: What does the ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’ status mean for your gameplay?
GTA 6 release

GTA 6 release: Former Rockstar Games dev suggests possible delay beyond fall 2025
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 16: Tips to play like a pro

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 16: Tips to play like a pro
Mechanical gaming keybaords

4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under 7,000: Royal Kludge, Razer and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Mechanical gaming keybaords

4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under 7,000: Royal Kludge, Razer and more
Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets