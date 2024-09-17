iOS 18 released in India: How to download and install powerful iPhone update

iOS 18 is now available to install for eligible iPhone users in India. The iOS 18 update public release comes a week after the launch of the new iPhone 16 series at the Apple event 2024. The latest iOS build has been available to developers and beta testers since June. Unveiled at the WWDC 2024, iOS 18 comes with a range of improvements and a bunch of new features. iOS 18's biggest feature is touted to be Apple Intelligence. However, it is not available in the first release of the latest update and is expected to arrive gradually over the next few releases. According to Apple, some of the features in the update may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. The iOS 18 can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To know how to install the new iOS update on your Apple iPhone, you can follow these steps.



How to install iOS 18 on your iPhone

1. Open Settings app on your Apple iPhone.

2. From the menu, tap General.

3. Tap Software Update.

4. You will be able to see the new update on the next page, tap download and install.

List of iPhones that can run iOS 18

At the 10:30pm IST on September 16, iPhone models that will receive the iOS 18 in India include - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and iPhone SE (second generation or later).



