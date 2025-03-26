Latest Tech News Tech Tech News iOS 19 leak hints at VisionOS-inspired redesign with fluid animations, rounded icons, and more

iOS 19 leak hints at VisionOS-inspired redesign with fluid animations, rounded icons, and more

A new iOS 19 leak hints at a major design overhaul with visionOS-like elements, fluid animations, and rounded icons. Here’s what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 26 2025, 14:50 IST
iOS 18.2 release brings these 5 powerful features for iPhone users
Apple's iOS 19 leak suggests a visionOS-inspired design with rounded icons and fluid animations. (REUTERS)

Apple has set the stage for its Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC) 2025, scheduled for June 9th to 13th. The tech giant is expected to unveil iOS 19 at the event, and early leaks suggest it will feature one of the most significant design changes in recent years. A new video, shared by FrontPageTech's Jon Prosser, offers a sneak peek at the potential updates, revealing what might be in store for iOS users.

VisionOS-Like Design in iOS 19

The leaked designs suggest iOS 19 could adopt a visionOS-like design, bringing a more fluid and seamless user interface. According to Prosser, this updated design will extend across apps, icons, menus, and even the keyboard. A key element of this change is the incorporation of rounded icons and glassy effects, which some are calling the 'Spatial Design.' This new approach may give the system a more immersive feel, resembling the interface of Apple's visionOS.

Also read: Apple WWDC 2025 announced for June 9: Know what we can expect

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

In the leaked video, the keyboard appears to take on a floating quality, further adding to the design's fresh look. While the current icons in iOS 19 remain familiar, Prosser notes that this could change, with a shift to circular icons likely to be introduced in future updates. The mockups, although insightful, are based on early builds, meaning they may not reflect the final design Apple plans to reveal in June.

Also read: iQOO Z10 colour variants, chip, and more revealed: Know what's coming

iOS 19: Camera App Redesign

Additionally, iOS 19 might overhaul the Camera app with a redesigned interface. The leak suggests the app will include a toggle between photo and video modes, accompanied by a dropdown arrow offering quick access to additional options such as Depth, Spatial, Pano, and Style. At the top, users may find quick-access buttons for features like Live Photos, Flash, Resolution, and Frame Rate.

Also read: Qualcomm set to launch Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC in April 2025: Here's what to expect

More Changes Expected at WWDC 2025

Despite these leaks, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman warns that the images circulating online represent outdated builds. He suggests there's more to iOS 19 than what has been shown so far. “Expect more from Apple in June,” Gurman teased, leaving plenty of room for surprises when the official announcement arrives at WWDC.

First Published Date: 26 Mar, 14:50 IST
Tags:
