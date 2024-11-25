iOS 19 major feature leaked, may bring ChatGPT-like Siri and more advanced features

Apple in September rolled out the iOS 18 update for iPhone, and now it has already started working on next year's iOS 19 update. The next iPhone software upgrade is slated for a major feature boost and some of the features have already started to surface online. Earlier, we came across news which highlighted Apple's take on bringing Large Language Models (LLMs) for Siri. This rumour may come true with the launch of iOS 19 in June 2025. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming iOS 19 update.

iOS 19 update features

According to Mark Gurman's latest Bloomberg report, Apple is expected to bring a more conversational version of Siri with advanced large language models. Gurman highlighted that Siri is expected to be converted into OpenAI's ChatGPT which will also the voice assistant to carry out more complicated tasks than other LLM chatbots. It is expected that the new revamped Siri will be announced with iOS 19 at June's WWDC 2025, however, the official rollout may take place in spring 2026.

Gurman further highlighted that several other advanced features are in the pipeline. However, they are delayed for the iOS 19.4 update. He said, “I'm told that a larger-than-usual number of features scheduled for iOS 19 (beyond the new Siri) are already postponed until spring 2026 (when iOS 19.4 debuts)”. However, the planned features have not been revealed, therefore, we may have to wait a little longer to know what Apple has planned for iOS 19 and other later updates.

This is not the first time Apple has delayed major features, as we have seen similar trends with iOS 18 update as well. The company previewed several Apple Intelligence features. However, it kept the major updates for later versions of iOS 18 as it delayed AI features for iOS 18.2 and later updates.

Now, iPhone users are waiting for iOS 18.2 update which is expected to have advanced features such as ChatGPT integration, Genmoji, Image Playground, and more. The iOS 18.2 is expected to be rolled out in the mid-December, therefore, more Apple Intelligence is coming your way.

