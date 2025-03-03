Latest Tech News Tech Tech News iOS 19: Release date, compatible devices, new AI features, and more expected at WWDC 2025

iOS 19: Release date, compatible devices, new AI features, and more expected at WWDC 2025

Apple’s iOS 19 is set to debut at WWDC 2025 with AI-powered Siri, a redesigned camera app, and gradual feature rollouts. Here’s what to expect.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 03 2025, 13:51 IST
Icon
iOS 18.2 release brings these 5 powerful features for iPhone users
iOS 19
1/6 iOS 18.2 release is finally here and the latest update for iPhone users brings in a range of new features and AI tools. The iOS 18.2 comes with a several Apple Intelligence features that the company unveiled when it first showcased the OS at WWDC 2024. Let's have a look at 5 powerful features that iPhone users get with iOS 18.2. (9to5Mac)
image caption
2/6 Image Playground enables users to create unique, personalised images with themes, accessories, and locations. Users can even generate images resembling family members or friends using photos from their library. The feature offers various visual styles, such as Animation and Illustration, and is integrated across apps like Messages and Keynote.
iOS 19
3/6 With Genmoji, users can craft custom emojis by typing a description, offering multiple variations. They can also create Genmojis based on photos of friends or family, personalising them with accessories such as hats or sunglasses. These emojis can be shared in messages, as stickers, or as reactions, adding more fun and expression to conversations.
image caption
4/6 The Notes app introduces the Image Wand tool, allowing users to enhance their notes by turning sketches into polished images. By simply circling a sketch or empty space, Image Wand generates relevant images based on the surrounding context using on-device AI. Users can choose from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch styles for visual notes.
image caption
5/6 Exclusive to the iPhone 16 models, Camera Control brings visual intelligence to instantly identify objects and places. Users can capture and learn about text, phone numbers, or email addresses, and even translate between languages. This feature also enables users to search Google or ask ChatGPT for explanations, making it a handy tool for exploring their surroundings.
image caption
6/6 iOS 18.2 integrates ChatGPT into Siri and Writing Tools, allowing users to access its advanced content generation and problem-solving capabilities without switching apps. Siri can suggest ChatGPT for specific tasks, while Writing Tools allows users to tap into its expertise for refining text. This integration ensures full user control over privacy and data sharing.
iOS 19
icon View all Images
Apple is set to unveil iOS 19 at WWDC 2025 with new AI features and upgrades. (AFP)

Apple's upcoming iOS 19 update is set to debut at WWDC 2025 in June, with several new features and improvements in the pipeline. While the official release is still months away, early leaks provide a glimpse into what users can expect, including an overhauled Camera app, smarter Siri with AI capabilities, and enhancements inspired by Apple's visionOS.

Camera App Redesign

One of the most anticipated updates in iOS 19 is a redesigned Camera app. Leaked reports indicate Apple will introduce translucent menus, similar to the ones found in visionOS, the operating system used in the Vision Pro headset. The updated app will feature a larger viewfinder to aid in framing, with Photo and Video modes separated at the bottom of the interface. New options for spatial video recording, timer settings, and resolution adjustments will appear as needed.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹129,999
Check details
Vivo X200 Pro
  • Titanium Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹94,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
OnePlus 13
  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹69,998
Check details

Also read: iPhone 17 Air to come with 3 major compromises- Here's what we know

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Smarter Siri Powered by AI

iOS 19 is expected to bring significant upgrades to Siri, enhancing its AI capabilities to enable more complex interactions. Reports suggest the update will incorporate large language models, making Siri function similarly to AI assistants like ChatGPT. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman notes that this feature may not arrive until iOS 20 in 2026, as the feature could be delayed. For now, iOS 18.2 already integrates ChatGPT into Siri, with additional AI features expected in upcoming updates like iOS 18.4 or 18.5.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26 launched with flagship AI features

Gradual Feature Rollout

Rather than releasing all features at once, Apple may stagger the rollout of iOS 19 features across multiple updates, from iOS 19.1 to 19.4, similar to the approach seen with iOS 18.

Also read: MWC 2025: Upcoming smartphone launches from Xiaomi, Samsung, Nothing, and more to watch out for

iOS 19 Compatibility

iOS 19 will likely support all devices compatible with iOS 18, including:

  • iPhone 16 series
  • iPhone 15 series
  • iPhone 14 series
  • iPhone 13 series
  • iPhone 12 series
  • iPhone 11 series
  • iPhone XS series
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone SE (2nd gen or later)

Also read: iPhone 17e may launch in February 2026, following iPhone 16e's annual release cycle: Report

iOS 19: Release Date

Apple is expected to release iOS 19 at WWDC 2025 in June, with the final version launching in September 2025 alongside the iPhone 17 lineup.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Mar, 13:50 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 release date

John Cena's cryptic Instagram post sparks wild speculation about his involvement in GTA 6
Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 coming to PS5 in April: Pre-orders live with early access perks - All details
GTA 5 Online

Rockstar Games drops surprise GTA 5 Online March update pre-load, but only for certain PC players
GTA 6 trailer 2 release date

GTA 6 fans predict trailer 2 release date after Borderlands 4 announcement raises speculation
GTA 5 PC update

GTA 5 set to join Xbox PC Game Pass soon alongside major free PC update - All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets