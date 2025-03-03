iOS 19: Release date, compatible devices, new AI features, and more expected at WWDC 2025

Apple's upcoming iOS 19 update is set to debut at WWDC 2025 in June, with several new features and improvements in the pipeline. While the official release is still months away, early leaks provide a glimpse into what users can expect, including an overhauled Camera app, smarter Siri with AI capabilities, and enhancements inspired by Apple's visionOS.

Camera App Redesign

One of the most anticipated updates in iOS 19 is a redesigned Camera app. Leaked reports indicate Apple will introduce translucent menus, similar to the ones found in visionOS, the operating system used in the Vision Pro headset. The updated app will feature a larger viewfinder to aid in framing, with Photo and Video modes separated at the bottom of the interface. New options for spatial video recording, timer settings, and resolution adjustments will appear as needed.

Smarter Siri Powered by AI

iOS 19 is expected to bring significant upgrades to Siri, enhancing its AI capabilities to enable more complex interactions. Reports suggest the update will incorporate large language models, making Siri function similarly to AI assistants like ChatGPT. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman notes that this feature may not arrive until iOS 20 in 2026, as the feature could be delayed. For now, iOS 18.2 already integrates ChatGPT into Siri, with additional AI features expected in upcoming updates like iOS 18.4 or 18.5.

Gradual Feature Rollout

Rather than releasing all features at once, Apple may stagger the rollout of iOS 19 features across multiple updates, from iOS 19.1 to 19.4, similar to the approach seen with iOS 18.

iOS 19 Compatibility

iOS 19 will likely support all devices compatible with iOS 18, including:

iPhone 16 series

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 11 series

iPhone XS series

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd gen or later)

iOS 19: Release Date

Apple is expected to release iOS 19 at WWDC 2025 in June, with the final version launching in September 2025 alongside the iPhone 17 lineup.