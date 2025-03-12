Latest Tech News Tech Tech News iOS 19 update likely to get major overhaul: 4 things you need to know

iOS 19 update likely to get major overhaul: 4 things you need to know

iOS 19 to get major design overhaul with new icons, menus, and more. Here are 4 major changes which could be announced at the WWDC 2025.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 12 2025, 10:58 IST
iOS 19 update likely to get major overhaul: 4 things you need to know
Know what the upcoming iOS 19 update will look like in terms of upgrades and new features. (Apple)

Last year, the iOS 18 announcement created a lot of buzz among iPhone users with new UI changes, customisations, and the introduction of Apple Intelligence. Now, as we are closing towards the WWDC 2025, fans have been waiting to know about iOS 19, its new features and changes. Several leaks surrounding the new operating system have been circulating, giving us a glimpse of what Apple could announce. However, in a new leak by analyst Mark Gurman, the iOS 19 could bring “the most dramatic overhaul,” to the user interface. If you have been waiting for iOS 19, then here are 4 new things we expect to see at the upcoming WWDC.

Also read: iOS 18.4 beta 2 brings review summaries to App Store- Know what it is and how it works

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹129,999
Check details

iOS 19 release: 4 Things to expect

According to Mark Gurman's latest Bloomberg report, iOS 19 could bring a major overhaul to the UI for upcoming iPhone, iPad and Mac models. This overhaul could revamp “icons, menus, apps, windows and system buttons,” bringing a whole new iOS experience to Apple device users. Therefore, know about these 4 upcoming changes coming to the iOS 19 update. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.
  1. Apple is expected to take inspiration from visionOS to make several UI changes to upcoming iOS, macOS and iPadOS. This could be a beneficial change, allowing seamless integration and work across different devices. Several icons, menus, apps, and others could look similar to Apple's headset OS.
  2. Apple will reportedly bring changes to the control centre as it is rumoured to be in great focus for iOS 19. While the changes have not been disclosed, we expect some icon changes and more customisation could come our way.
  3. iPhone's Camera app could get a major design overhaul with translucent menus, new toggle to switch between camera and video mode. We can also expect some AI integration to the camera.
  4. Experts suggest that Apple may not give much focus to Apple Intelligence this year, but could bring more AI features or integration to the first-party apps. Additionally, Siri 2.0 has also been delayed for iOS 19. Therefore, we can expect a major Siri upgrade with the new iOS version. 

Also read: iOS 19: Release date, compatible devices, new AI features, and more expected at WWDC 2025

These are the 4 major upgrades which will likely be announced for the upcoming iOS 19 update.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Mar, 10:58 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Assassin's Creed: Shadows

Assassin's Creed: Shadows free download leaves fans waiting, confused over missing rewards ahead of release
GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks speculation: Is April 1 release date an April fool’s joke?
Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2 PS5 release date announced: Cast, pricing, and pre-order details revealed
Forza Horizon 5 on PS5

Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 will require a Microsoft account: What it means for gamers
GTA 6

GTA 6: Xbox Series S could become the cheapest and most accessible way to play: Report

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets