iOS 19 update likely to get major overhaul: 4 things you need to know

Last year, the iOS 18 announcement created a lot of buzz among iPhone users with new UI changes, customisations, and the introduction of Apple Intelligence. Now, as we are closing towards the WWDC 2025, fans have been waiting to know about iOS 19, its new features and changes. Several leaks surrounding the new operating system have been circulating, giving us a glimpse of what Apple could announce. However, in a new leak by analyst Mark Gurman, the iOS 19 could bring “the most dramatic overhaul,” to the user interface. If you have been waiting for iOS 19, then here are 4 new things we expect to see at the upcoming WWDC.

iOS 19 release: 4 Things to expect

According to Mark Gurman's latest Bloomberg report, iOS 19 could bring a major overhaul to the UI for upcoming iPhone, iPad and Mac models. This overhaul could revamp “icons, menus, apps, windows and system buttons,” bringing a whole new iOS experience to Apple device users. Therefore, know about these 4 upcoming changes coming to the iOS 19 update.

Apple is expected to take inspiration from visionOS to make several UI changes to upcoming iOS, macOS and iPadOS. This could be a beneficial change, allowing seamless integration and work across different devices. Several icons, menus, apps, and others could look similar to Apple's headset OS. Apple will reportedly bring changes to the control centre as it is rumoured to be in great focus for iOS 19. While the changes have not been disclosed, we expect some icon changes and more customisation could come our way. iPhone's Camera app could get a major design overhaul with translucent menus, new toggle to switch between camera and video mode. We can also expect some AI integration to the camera. Experts suggest that Apple may not give much focus to Apple Intelligence this year, but could bring more AI features or integration to the first-party apps. Additionally, Siri 2.0 has also been delayed for iOS 19. Therefore, we can expect a major Siri upgrade with the new iOS version.

These are the 4 major upgrades which will likely be announced for the upcoming iOS 19 update.

