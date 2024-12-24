iOS 19 update: Supported devices, new features, and what’s coming for iPhones

Apple is still in the process of rolling out the iOS 18 update, but attention is already shifting to the next major iOS release: iOS 19. New reports indicate that iOS 19 will likely be unveiled at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2025. Unlike previous updates, Apple plans to continue support for all iPhone models that run iOS 18, making the transition seamless for users of various iPhone generations.

iOS 19 Update: Device Compatibility (Rumoured)

According to the French website iPhoneSoft.fr, iOS 19 will be compatible with all iPhones that currently run iOS 18. This includes the iPhone 16 series, which consists of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Users with iPhones from the iPhone 15 series (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max) will also receive the update.

Additionally, older models, such as the iPhone 14 series (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max), iPhone 13 series (iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max), and iPhone 12 series (iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max) will remain eligible for iOS 19. Even older devices, like the iPhone 11 series (iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max), will be compatible with the new update.

The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE (2nd generation and later) will also be able to install iOS 19. This approach reflects Apple's ongoing commitment to supporting a wider range of devices, marking the second consecutive year without dropping older iPhone models in a major iOS release.

For iPad users, however, iPadOS 19 will not support the iPad 7 (2019). Other iPads running iPadOS 18 will be eligible for the update.

iOS 19 Update: Release Timeline and Features

Apple is expected to release the first beta versions of iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 at WWDC 2025, with a full rollout slated for September. While specific features remain under wraps, there is speculation that iOS 19 could include a more conversational version of Siri, similar to ChatGPT, possibly arriving with iOS 19.4 in March 2026.