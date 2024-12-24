Latest Tech News Tech Tech News iOS 19 update: Supported devices, new features, and what’s coming for iPhones

iOS 19 update: Supported devices, new features, and what’s coming for iPhones

iOS 19 will debut at WWDC 2025 and is likely to bring device-wide compatibility and intriguing features like a conversational Siri. Here’s everything we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 24 2024, 12:11 IST
Icon
iOS 18.2 release brings these 5 powerful features for iPhone users
iOS 19 update
1/6 iOS 18.2 release is finally here and the latest update for iPhone users brings in a range of new features and AI tools. The iOS 18.2 comes with a several Apple Intelligence features that the company unveiled when it first showcased the OS at WWDC 2024. Let's have a look at 5 powerful features that iPhone users get with iOS 18.2. (9to5Mac)
image caption
2/6 Image Playground enables users to create unique, personalised images with themes, accessories, and locations. Users can even generate images resembling family members or friends using photos from their library. The feature offers various visual styles, such as Animation and Illustration, and is integrated across apps like Messages and Keynote.
iOS 19 update
3/6 With Genmoji, users can craft custom emojis by typing a description, offering multiple variations. They can also create Genmojis based on photos of friends or family, personalising them with accessories such as hats or sunglasses. These emojis can be shared in messages, as stickers, or as reactions, adding more fun and expression to conversations.
image caption
4/6 The Notes app introduces the Image Wand tool, allowing users to enhance their notes by turning sketches into polished images. By simply circling a sketch or empty space, Image Wand generates relevant images based on the surrounding context using on-device AI. Users can choose from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch styles for visual notes.
image caption
5/6 Exclusive to the iPhone 16 models, Camera Control brings visual intelligence to instantly identify objects and places. Users can capture and learn about text, phone numbers, or email addresses, and even translate between languages. This feature also enables users to search Google or ask ChatGPT for explanations, making it a handy tool for exploring their surroundings.
image caption
6/6 iOS 18.2 integrates ChatGPT into Siri and Writing Tools, allowing users to access its advanced content generation and problem-solving capabilities without switching apps. Siri can suggest ChatGPT for specific tasks, while Writing Tools allows users to tap into its expertise for refining text. This integration ensures full user control over privacy and data sharing.
iOS 19 update
icon View all Images
Apple's upcoming iOS 19 update is expected to support all iPhones running iOS 18. (Apple)

Apple is still in the process of rolling out the iOS 18 update, but attention is already shifting to the next major iOS release: iOS 19. New reports indicate that iOS 19 will likely be unveiled at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2025. Unlike previous updates, Apple plans to continue support for all iPhone models that run iOS 18, making the transition seamless for users of various iPhone generations.

iOS 19 Update: Device Compatibility (Rumoured)

According to the French website iPhoneSoft.fr, iOS 19 will be compatible with all iPhones that currently run iOS 18. This includes the iPhone 16 series, which consists of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Users with iPhones from the iPhone 15 series (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max) will also receive the update.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: Apple, riding on AI momentum, approaches massive $4 trillion valuation

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Additionally, older models, such as the iPhone 14 series (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max), iPhone 13 series (iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max), and iPhone 12 series (iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max) will remain eligible for iOS 19. Even older devices, like the iPhone 11 series (iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max), will be compatible with the new update.

Also read: iOS 18.2.1 arriving soon: Likely to arrive with bug fixes for…

The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE (2nd generation and later) will also be able to install iOS 19. This approach reflects Apple's ongoing commitment to supporting a wider range of devices, marking the second consecutive year without dropping older iPhone models in a major iOS release.

For iPad users, however, iPadOS 19 will not support the iPad 7 (2019). Other iPads running iPadOS 18 will be eligible for the update.

Also read: MediaTek launches Dimensity 8400 chipset with gen AI, enhanced gaming, and advanced 5G features- Details

iOS 19 Update: Release Timeline and Features

Apple is expected to release the first beta versions of iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 at WWDC 2025, with a full rollout slated for September. While specific features remain under wraps, there is speculation that iOS 19 could include a more conversational version of Siri, similar to ChatGPT, possibly arriving with iOS 19.4 in March 2026.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Dec, 12:11 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date reportedly leaked: Fans speculate this date after major hint
KRAFTON India Esports roadmap 2025

KRAFTON India reveals 2025 esports roadmap: 4 crore pool, Rising Star programme, college tour and more
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks buzz, fans speculate December 27 as the release date
GTA 6

Could the second GTA 6 trailer drop on December 27? Here's what fans are speculating
GTA Online

GTA Online brings festive cheer with snowfall, holiday events, new vehicles, rewards, and triple bonuses

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets