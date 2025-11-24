iOS 27 to emphasise bringing performance improvements and stability- Report

Apple is reportedly working on the next-generation iPhone software, iOS 27, which will likely have a greater focus on improving performance and bringing stability. With iOS 26, we saw a major shift in the iPhone's user experience and design, featuring the Liquid Glass design; however, Apple users are reportedly longing for improvements in the quality of software. Now, according to the latest Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, iOS 27 update is expected to be all about “quality and underlying performance.”

iOS 27 update: What to expect

According to the Bloomberg report, the iOS 27 update may not include major software-based features, as Apple is focusing on improving the software's performance for all devices, including iPhones, Macs, iPads, and others. Gurman said, “Aiming to improve the software, engineering teams are now combing through Apple's operating systems, hunting for bloat to cut, bugs to eliminate, and any opportunity to meaningfully boost performance and overall quality.”

In addition to software performance, iOS 27 is also said to bring AI-powered upgrades for Apple Intelligence. In the latest leaks, two AI features were tipped, highlighting a new AI health agent and an AI-powered web search feature. All these features and upgrades are expected to be announced during Apple's World Wide Developers Conference 2026 (WWDC26). As per Apple's previous WWDC schedule, the event will likely take place in June of 2026. Therefore, we still have a couple of months to know what iOS 27 will have in store for Apple device users.

Apart from iOS 27, Apple is also reported to bring major AI updates with iOS 26.4. With the update, the company may finally roll out Siri's most anticipated AI upgrade. Reports suggest that Siri will likely be powered by a custom-made version of Google's Gemini model to manage complex tasks.