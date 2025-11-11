iOS 27 release to introduce three major Apple Intelligence upgrades- All details

Apple is reportedly working on its next-generation operating system upgrade, iOS 27. The update will likely be previewed at June's WWDC 2026, revealing the new user interface, features, and upgrades across devices, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and others. In the latest report, iOS 27 is expected to bring three major upgrades to Apple Intelligence features. Since the company is fast-tracking its AI efforts, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has teased that iOS 27 includes a “broader AI strategy”. Hence, we can expect some major AI-related event at Apple's next WWDC event.

iOS 27: 3 major AI upgrades to expect

Apple is planning major AI upgrades for 2026, starting with iOS 26.4 and continuing through the new iOS 27. In March or April, Apple may finally release the AI-powered Siri, which is now expected to be backed by Google's Gemini AI model. In June, the company will give its first official look at iOS 27, which is slated to include three major AI upgrades for Apple Intelligence.

Gurman highlighted that iOS 27 may include a visual redesign for Siri, an AI-powered web search tool, and an AI agent for the Health app. For Siri, Apple is planning for a “visual personality to make it feel lifelike,” and we may also get a new icon that may resemble the Finder's icon. While these AI features are rumoured for iOS 27, not all the features may be rolled out to users, since Apple plans a gradual release.

Now, we will have to wait until WWDC 2026 in June to confirm if these AI upgrades will be included in iOS 27. In addition, the event will also detail how these features would work in real life. Therefore, we have months left to confirm these claims; hence, take the information with a grain of salt. As of now, we are waiting for Siri's AI overhaul that may finally make the user experience seamless and competitive in the ever-evolving market.