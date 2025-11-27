iPad Mini 8 likely to arrive with OLED display in 2026: Here’s what we know

Apple is expected to announce a new generation iPad Mini next year, but with a major display upgrade we have all been waiting for. Reportedly, the iPad Mini 8 is expected to feature an OLED display as per a Weibo-based tipster. In addition, the OLED iPad is expected to launch as early as 2026. If the rumours are true, then this would be the second iPad model to have an OLED display. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming iPad Mini model.

iPad Mini 8 launch in 2026

A tipster who goes by the handle name Instant Digital on Weibo (Chinese social media) shared a post revealing that the upcoming iPad Mini model could feature an OLED display. This upgrade will enhance the display experience with crisp colours, faster response times, improved viewing angles, and more. This may come as a Pro-like upgrade, since OLED display was limited to the iPad Pro models.

Alongside the OLED display upgrade, the iPad Mini 8 is expected to be powered by the A19 Pro chip, similar to the latest iPhone Air model. The processor is built with a third-generation 3nm process, which claims to bring faster and efficient performance.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also revealed that the iPad Mini could get a more durable design with an upgraded water-resistant rating. For water protection, the iPad Mini is expected to feature a new vibration-based speaker system, which eliminates the traditional speaker holes. As of now, the iPad Mini 8 is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2026. Therefore, we will have to wait until the iPad Mini 8 launch to confirm what Apple has in store for the users.