iPad Mini 8 to launch soon: 4 BIG upgrades Apple may announce

Apple is expected to launch its iPad Mini 8 in 2026, and it is rumoured to get significant upgrades over its predecessor. In recent weeks, several leaks have been reported about the iPad Mini 8, giving us a sneak peek of what to expect. Now, we have spotted four big upgrades of the upcoming iPad Mini model that may refine the user experience in several ways. Let's have a closer look and see what Apple has planned for the 2026 iPads.

iPad Mini 8: 4 Big upgrades to expect

OLED display: The iPad Mini 8 is expected to get an OLED display over the Liquid Retina LCD display. This upgrade may offer higher efficiency, faster response times, crisp visuals, and an enhanced experience. Apple has started bringing the OLED display technology with iPad Pro in 2024, and now the company is said to expand the move with upcoming iPad models as well.

Performance: The iPad Mini 8 was spotted with the codename J510/J511, and it was revealed to be powered by the A19 Pro chip. This processor also powers the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone Air. Therefore, it could come as a major performance upgrade from iPad Mini 7's A17 Pro chip. However, the A19 Pro chip is expected to be a binned version with one less GPU core.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Durable build: Apple is reportedly building a water-resistant design for its iPad Mini, and the upcoming model could be the start. As of now, Apple is expected to use an updated casing that will likely make the iPad Mini 8 IP68 rated, similar to iPhones.

New speaker system: Apple is expected to revamp the speaker system for the iPad Mini 8. Reportedly, the iPad could use a vibration-based audio technology, which will not have speaker holes. This technology will not only enhance the audio experience, but it could also protect the iPad from water damage.