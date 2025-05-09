iPadOS 19 update: Apple to unveil redesigned Siri, menu bar and more at WWDC 2025

Apple is preparing to introduce several new features for the iPad as part of its next major software update, iPadOS 19. The announcement is expected during the company's annual developer conference, WWDC, scheduled for next month. While the iPad operating system has retained many similarities to iOS since its separation in 2019, Apple now appears ready to bring changes tailored to iPad users. Meanwhile, here's a look at four key updates that are expected to be included in the upcoming version.

1. Menu Bar

One of the most anticipated changes is the introduction of a Mac-like menu bar. This update addresses long-standing requests from users who have desired more productivity-focused features on the iPad. The new menu bar, expected to be similar to its Mac counterpart, will appear automatically when a Magic Keyboard is connected. It is also rumoured that touch-only users will have access to this feature, which will help them with an additional tool to enhance workflow and multitasking.

Also read: India-Pak tensions: Top apps and websites to stay informed and safe

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

2. Stage Manager 2.0

Multitasking is another area where iPadOS 19 is expected to make strides. The previous multitasking update, Stage Manager, received mixed reviews. While some users found it to be powerful, others felt it lacked practicality. iPadOS 19 is set to improve upon this feature with Stage Manager 2.0. Although specific details remain scarce, the revamped multitasking interface promises a better and more intuitive experience for users who rely on multiple apps and tasks simultaneously.

Also read: iPhone 18 Pro likely to ditch Dynamic Island for under-display Face ID- Details

3. Siri's AI Improvements

Siri, Apple's virtual assistant, will also benefit from some notable updates in iPadOS 19. The new enhancements include hundreds of new actions across apps, improved onscreen awareness, and more personalised intelligence tailored to the user's context. These upgrades were initially planned for iPadOS 18 but were delayed due to internal reliability issues. With the arrival of iPadOS 19, these long-awaited changes aim to improve Siri's functionality and responsiveness.

4. Visual Redesign

In line with Apple's overall software redesign strategy this year, iPadOS 19 will feature a refreshed design. The focus will be on consistency and usability, ensuring that the system feels cohesive across various devices. Additionally, a new "glass effect" is expected to be implemented, drawing inspiration from Apple's VisionOS. This aesthetic change is intended to give iPadOS a modern and sleek look while maintaining the familiar feel that long-time users appreciate.

Also read: Google unveils Gemini 2.5 Pro Preview with major coding upgrades ahead of I/O 2025 - Details

iPadOS 19: Release Date

Although an official release date has not been confirmed, Apple's annual software update cycle typically falls around September. Based on previous years, iPadOS 19 is likely to be available to the public on September 15 or 22. For reference, past iPadOS releases have followed this pattern:

iPadOS 18: September 16, 2024

September 16, 2024 iPadOS 17: September 18, 2023

September 18, 2023 iPadOS 16: September 12, 2022

September 12, 2022 iPadOS 15: September 20, 2021

September 20, 2021 iPadOS 14: September 16, 2020

September 16, 2020 iPadOS 13: September 24, 201

The updates in iPadOS 19 will come after a few years of relatively small changes to the platform, especially for productivity features. With iPadOS 19, Apple appears set to deliver a substantial upgrade, especially for users seeking enhanced multitasking, productivity tools, and an overall fresh experience.