 iPhone 16 series' ‘big feature’ gets push from Apple boss, investing huge for timely launch | Tech News
Apple Intelligence is expected to hit the latest iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices this September. CEO Tim Cook has talked about allocating more money as well as resources for launching the new feature timely with hopes of earning more profits.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 02 2024, 18:07 IST
iPhone 16 series is expected to get a big push in sales due to the Apple Intelligence features. (Representative image) (REUTERS)

Apple has declared results for its third fiscal quarter of this year, accounting for $85.78 billion in revenue and a growth of 5% in sales from April to June. The company's executives are aiming to achieve more growth in the future. This is why Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed that the tech giant is allocating more money to prepare for the launch of Apple Intelligence in September this year. For those who are unaware, analysts believe that Apple Intelligence will be the ‘biggest' feature in iPhone 16 series and it will bring a surge in sales.

Apple's big bet on AI features

Apple Intelligence was unveiled at WWDC2024 this year and it was expected to debut with iOS 18 for eligible iPhones. Although the iOS 18 beta update has been released for the public, it didn't have Apple Intelligence features. Developers spotted a few of the AI features with iOS 18.1 beta, suggesting iPhone 16 may be missing out on Apple Intelligence in September.

Also read
While speaking to CNBC, Apple CEO Cook has talked about the company's endeavors in the AI space and he is hopeful that Apple's new venture in AI will result in sales growth. To bring the AI features to iPhone 16 series, Apple has increased the allocation of money and set aside more resources for building Apple Intelligence. 

 “What we've done is we've redeployed a lot of people to AI that were working on other things,” Cook expressed.

“From a data center point of view, as you know, we have a hybrid approach. So we both have our own, and we partner with people. And so that capex would be in the partners' financials, and we would be paying expenses.” 

“Certainly embedded in our results this quarter is an increase year over year in the amount we're spending for AI and Apple intelligence,” Cook explained further.

Apple Intelligence features are set to be available free of charge on the latest updated iOS 18 and macOS 15 versions. These are only functional on the latest Apple devices, like the M1 and later versions of iPads, Macs, and the iPhone 15 Pro. There is no doubt that the upcoming iPhone 16 models yet to be launched this September will also come equipped with new AI features, encouraging a large number of people to buy the new smartphones. 

First Published Date: 02 Aug, 18:07 IST
