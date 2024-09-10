 iPhone 16 series, new AirPods and everything else announced at Apple event 2024 | Tech News
Apple launched the new iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods Generation 4 and more at its September launch event. Know how the new generation Apple devices have been upgraded with new features, chipsets, AI, and more. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 10 2024, 00:41 IST
Check out all the new generation devices launched at the Apple Event 2024. Check out the revealed upgrades. (Apple)

Apple event 2024: After months of speculation and rumours, Apple has finally launched the new iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and more with upgraded specifications, features, software and artificial Intelligence (AI). Just like last year, the new generation of iPhones consists of four models, the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. But what's new, well Apple has integrated a new chipset with the A18 series and showcased a new “Camera Control Button” which has been in the news for the longest time.  Check out the new iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, and the AirPods 4. 

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus specifications and features

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus launched with new design, Action Button, and Camera Control Button. As leaked earlier, the smartphones feature a vertical camera module, giving them a whole new look. The standard iPhone 16 models are powered by an A18 chipset fabricated with a second-generation 3nm chip. The chipset offers a 16-core neural engine to support upcoming Apple Intelligence features. 

For photography, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus feature a 48MP Main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The new camera placement gives the smartphone abilities to capture spatial photos and videos for playback on the Apple Vision Pro headset.

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max specifications and features

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max were also announced with bigger displays of 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch as speculated earlier. The new Pro models come with thinner bezels and titanium frames with a new blasted finish. The new generation iPhone Pro models are powered by an A18 Pro chipset with a new 16-core Neural Engine that is expected to run AI-powered tasks  15% faster than the A17 Pro chip. 

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max feature a new 48MP Fusion camera with a faster quad-pixel sensor, a 48MP Ultra Wide camera, and a 5x Telephoto camera. The camera can be controlled with the new “Camera Control” button that comes with a haptic feedback feature and touch controls to manage actions such as zooming or switching between lenses. 

Apple Watch Series 10 

The new Apple Watch Series 10 was unveiled with the biggest display and the thinnest watch design, making the smartwatch look even more premium. Apple revealed that the watch is 9.7mm thick which is 10% thinner and weighs 20% less than its predecessor. The new Apple Watch offers a speaker playback feature where users can listen to music directly from the wrist. The Apple Watch Series 10 will offer up to 18 hours of battery life and it comes with the Tides app and Depth apps. The new Apple Watch Series 10 comes with a starting price of $399. 

Apple AirPods 4

Apple also announced two models of AirPods 4 which include a variant that supports ANC for the first time. The Apple AirPods 4 are powered by the new  H2 chip which claims to offer intelligent audio experiences with advanced features such as head gestures and voice isolation. It also comes with a new force sensor enabling users to play or pause media with a quick tap on the earbud. 

First Published Date: 10 Sep, 00:41 IST
