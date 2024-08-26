It’s Glowtime! Apple Event on September 9 announced for iPhone 16 launch

iPhone 16 series will launch on September 9, 2024 with Apple announcing its launch event themed “It's Glowtime”. Apple has extended media invites for this special Apple event which would be broadcasted from Apple Park at 10AM PT which translates to September 9, 2024 at 10:30PM IST in India. The event will be streamed live on Youtube and on Apple event platforms.

Apple Event 2024: What to expect

New iPhones, AirPods and Watches are believed to mark a debut in the September event, while the Macs are believed to get a special event a month later during October. As far as the sale date of the new iPhone is concerned, buyers are expected to get their hands on the new iPhone 16 series phones from September 20.

There are speculations that the iPhone 16 series price may not get a hike or it may also experience a reduction in India. If you are also waiting to buy the iPhone 16 series this year, then check out the reasons why the Apple iPhone 16 is expected to cost less in India in comparison to last year's iPhone 15 series.

This year iPhone 16 in India may experience a price reduction due to several factors and recent changes in budget decisions. Firstly, there are several rumours about the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max being assembled in India as Foxconn expands its manufacturing base in the country. Therefore, after the official announcement, the production of iPhone 16 Pro models is expected to begin in India locally. With this change, the company could save a huge amount of money which was being used for importing devices to India. This could be the biggest reason that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models may cost less than last year's iPhone 15 Pro models.