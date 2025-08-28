iPhone 17 Air: launch date, specification, features, and price in India

Apple's fall launch event has officially been announced, during which the company is expected to launch the new iPhone 17 series. While we are aware of the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models, a new ultra-thin iPhone is expected to join the lineup. Reportedly, Apple is expected to replace the Plus variant with a new “Air” model, likely to be known as the iPhone 17 Air. As per rumours, it will be the slimmest iPhone ever introduced, and it will likely offer similar flagship features and performance as its siblings. Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 17 Air.

iPhone 17 Air launch date

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be launched on September 9, 2025, at 10:30 PM IST. The smartphone will launch alongside the other iPhone 17 series models at the upcoming Apple event.

iPhone 17 Air: Specifications and features

The iPhone 17 Air is reported to be 5.5 mm slim and could weigh just 146 grams during launch. The smartphone is rumoured to feature a grade 7000 aluminium frame that may provide a durable build. It is expected to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display that may offer a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000nits typical brightness.

For performance, the iPhone 17 Air will likely be powered by the A19 series chip, paired with 12GB of RAM. It may also feature a C1 modem, similar to the iPhone 16e model. However, the smartphone may have a smaller battery of only 2900mAh, which may not justify the flagship price tag. Lastly, it is expected to feature a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP selfie camera.

iPhone 17 Air price in India

The iPhone 17 Air will likely be placed between the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro models. Therefore, we speculated it to be priced similarly to the Plus variant. Therefore, the iPhone 17 Air could cost around Rs. 90,000 for the 128GB storage variant in India