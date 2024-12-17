Latest Tech News Tech Tech News iPhone 17 Air to be cheaper than iPhone 17 Pro, new report says: What we expect

A recent report from the Wall Street Journal suggests that the iPhone 17 Air will be priced lower than the iPhone Pro models.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
Dec 17 2024
iPhone 17 series is expected in September 2025. (REUTERS)

The iPhone 17 series is shaping up to be an exciting generation for two main reasons. Firstly, the Pro models are set to receive a major redesign. Secondly, Apple is expected to unveil a completely new model, the iPhone 17 Air, which may replace the iPhone Plus. This new addition is sure to make waves, especially with its fresh moniker. Now, a recent report from the Wall Street Journal suggests that the iPhone 17 Air will be priced lower than the iPhone Pro models, which goes against earlier reports from various publications that hinted the iPhone 17 Air could be more expensive than the Pro models.

iPhone 17 Air To Be Priced Less Than iPhone Pro Models?

A new report by the Wall Street Journal says that the iPhone 17 Air will be priced lower than the Pro models, likely due to a simplified camera system. Now, we feel, since the iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999, or 1,19,900 in India, the iPhone 17 Air could be priced similarly to the iPhone 16 Plus. In India, the iPhone 16 Plus starts at 89,900, so it wouldn't be out of the ordinary for the iPhone 17 Air to be priced around 90,000, if the WSJ report is to be believed. 

This could prove beneficial for Apple in terms of sales, as customers might not choose the new model over the Pro phones if it is priced higher, yet offers inferior optics, as some reports have suggested. 

iPhone 17 Air: How Thin Will It Be?

Reports say that the iPhone 17 Air could be the thinnest iPhone yet, potentially around 6 millimetres. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has an excellent track record with Apple reports, recently mentioned that the iPhone 17 Air could be about two millimetres thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro, which would put it around 6.2 mm thick, as the iPhone 16 Pro is 8.25 mm thick. For context, the thinnest iPhone to date is the iPhone 6, which is 6.9 mm thick.

Additionally, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to support the next generation of Apple silicon (Apple A19 series) and, of course, come with Apple's latest AI features.

First Published Date: 17 Dec, 13:19 IST
