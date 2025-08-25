Latest Tech News Tech Tech News iPhone 17 Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Which ultra-thin flagship to buy?

| Updated on: Aug 25 2025, 12:32 IST
Here’s how the upcoming iPhone 17 Air compares to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. (Bloomberg)

In May, Samsung launched its ultra-slim flagship phone in India, the Galaxy S25 Edge. While the smartphone is popular for its thickness, it also offers advanced features that may grab buyers' attention. However, Galaxy S25 Edge competitor is already on its way, as Apple is preparing to launch the iPhone 17 Air, which will likely be slimmer and more powerful. Therefore, if you're planning to buy a slim phone, then know how the upcoming iPhone 17 Air compares to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

iPhone 17 Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Design and display

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a glass and titanium build with a thickness to measure around 5.5 mm. The smartphone could weigh 145 grams, making it considerably thin and lightweight. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge features a titanium frame that measures 5.8mm in thickness and weighs 163 grams.

For display, the iPhone 17 Air could feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and ProMotion technology. Whereas the Galaxy S25 Edge sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a 120Hz refresh rate.

iPhone 17 Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Camera

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to come with a single rear camera setup that may include a 48MP sensor. For selfies, the smartphone may rely on a 24MP selfie camera. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge features a dual camera setup that includes a 200MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. It also features a 12MP front-facing camera.

iPhone 17 Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Performance

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be powered by the latest Apple A19 series chip paired with 12GB of RAM. It will run on iOS 26, bringing the new Liquid Glass UI. Whereas the Galaxy S25 Edge is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy processor paired with 12GB RAM. It runs on OneUI 7 based on Android 15.

iPhone 17 Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Battery

The iPhone 17 Air is tipped to be equipped with a 2900mAh battery that may raise some eyebrows. However, Apple may introduce an accessory with a battery pack for extra hours. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is backed by a bigger 3900 mAh battery that may come as a smarter choice for buyers in terms of battery life.

iPhone 17 Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Price

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be priced around Rs. 99,990 during launch. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge comes at a starting price of Rs. 1,09,999 for the 256GB variant.

