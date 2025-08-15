Latest Tech News Tech Tech News iPhone 17, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Series 11 and AirPods Pro 3: What to Expect from Apple’s September Event

iPhone 17, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Series 11 and AirPods Pro 3: What to Expect from Apple’s September Event

Apple’s September 9 hardware event is expected to reveal the iPhone 17 series, the ultra-thin iPhone Air, Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3, with upgrades across design, display, battery and new health monitoring features.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 15 2025, 11:05 IST
Apple September Event
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3 and AirPods Pro 3 at its September hardware event. (REUTERS)

Apple is expected to hold its annual hardware event on September 9, where the company is likely to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup alongside updates for the Apple Watch and AirPods. As always, rumours about new features and designs have been circulating, including reports of bigger screens, enhanced cameras, and a possible ultra-thin iPhone Air that could replace the Plus model.

iPhone 17, 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max

The iPhone 17 is expected to receive a major redesign to bring it closer in appearance to the Pro models. Rumours suggest the device will feature a 6.3-inch display, slightly larger than the iPhone 16, and a 120Hz refresh rate, an upgrade from the current 60Hz. The front camera could be upgraded to 24 megapixels, and new colour options including purple and green may be introduced.

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to see noticeable changes on the rear of the device. Concept renders suggest the three rear cameras may be aligned in a rectangular bar extending across the back, with the flash, light sensor and microphone positioned to the right side. The Apple logo is likely to be centred, replacing the MagSafe charger position. The Pro may also switch materials, replacing the titanium band with aluminium for a lighter feel and potentially lower costs.


The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to see fewer changes, with the main upgrade being a slightly thicker body to accommodate a larger battery. According to leaks, the iPhone 17 could be priced around $800, the Pro at $1,050, and the Pro Max at $1,250. Storage options may be limited to 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, removing the 128GB variant.

iPhone Air

Apple is also rumoured to be introducing the iPhone Air, its slimmest device yet at 5.5mm thick, which could replace the Plus model. The phone is expected to feature a 6.6-inch display and a single rear camera lens. While the thin design is visually appealing, it may come with compromises such as a limited speaker setup. Rumoured prices are $950, with colours including black, silver and light gold.

Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3 and SE 3

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to receive major upgrades, including faster charging, 5G support, satellite connectivity and a larger display. Both the Ultra 3 and Series 11 may gain blood pressure monitoring and a sleep apnea feature, although these could be delayed for further refinement. The Apple Watch SE 3 is not expected to receive major changes apart from a possible larger display and a potential plastic variant. Rumoured prices are $250 for the SE 3, $400 for Series 11, and $800 for Ultra 3.

AirPods Pro 3

The next generation of AirPods Pro is expected to feature a sleeker design, smaller earbuds, touch-sensitive controls and a slimmer case. The H3 chip may enhance active noise cancellation and adaptive audio, continuing Apple's focus on improving sound quality and user experience.

Apple's September hardware event promises significant upgrades across its key product lines, with design refinements, new features and improved performance shaping the next generation of iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods.

First Published Date: 15 Aug, 11:05 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets