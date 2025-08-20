iPhone 17 launch: 3 reasons why a 120Hz display would make a big difference

One of the biggest upgrades that the vanilla iPhone 17 model is expected to offer is support for a 120Hz refresh rate, just like the Pro models. While reports suggest that it won't be the true ProMotion tech supported by the Pro models, having 120Hz support would still result in a much-improved experience. This would boost the overall user experience significantly, and there are three key reasons why we think so.

Improved gaming experience

iPhones have always had powerful processors, and the A18 chipset found in the iPhone 16 is no slouch either. It can play some AAA titles, but the refresh rate was capped at 60Hz due to the screen's 60Hz limitation. With the iPhone 17 potentially featuring a 120Hz screen, it would allow for much smoother gameplay in games that support higher refresh rates, especially in competitive titles.

Smoother UI operation thanks to iOS 26 animations

To do full justice to the new animations in iOS 26, a 60Hz display simply won't be enough. A 120Hz screen would allow for smoother animations, particularly the bouncy animations introduced in the new OS, making the experience far more pleasing to the eye.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Bringing it closer to rivals

The iPhone 16 costs ₹79,900 in India, which is certainly flagship pricing. For the same price, Android flagships offer 120Hz screens that are much larger and higher resolution. With the iPhone 17 base model potentially featuring 120Hz, Apple would be much closer to its rivals, especially the likes of the Pixel 10 series, which will almost certainly support a 120Hz display, considering the Pixel 9 did too, as well as other competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, OnePlus 13, and more.