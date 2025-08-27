iPhone 17 launch date is here! Apple teases “Awe Dropping” event



Apple has officially announced the iPhone 17 series launch date globally for next month. The company teases “Awe Dropping” event with an interactive invite, allowing users to explore a unique Apple logo with a blue and orange glow effect. During the event, Apple is expected to unveil four new generations of smartphones: the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Alongside iPhones, we may also see the new Apple Watch series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and other rumoured hardware products. Here's everything you need to know about the September Apple event.

iPhone 17 launch date

The iPhone 17 series will officially be announced on September 9, 2025, at 10:30 PM IST. This year's Apple event tagline is “Awe Dropping”, which also flaunts a glowing Apple logo. Each year, the company hosts the in-person event at Apple Park, Cupertino; however, viewers from across the globe can watch the event live on Apple's YouTube channel, Apple.com, and Apple TV.

iPhone 17 series: What to expect?

This year, Apple is expected to introduce a new model that will likely replace the “Plus” variant. Reports suggest that the lineup could include an ultra-thin model, which will likely be called “iPhone 17 Air.” This is expected to be the slimmest iPhone ever launched, but it may come with several compromises in terms of battery and camera.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are tipped for major upgrades. Firstly, the smartphones are expected to be powered by the new A19 Pro chip, likely to be coupled with 12GB of RAM. Both models are tipped to get a new 48MP telephoto camera. However, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to offer 8x optical zoom and 8K video recording. The Pro Max model is also tipped to get a vapour chamber cooling system for thermal heat management.

Lastly, the standard iPhone 17 model may retain a similar as predecessor, but it will likely get the new A19 chip, an upgraded 24MP selfie camera, and a 120Hz display.