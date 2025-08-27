Latest Tech News Tech Tech News iPhone 17 launch date is here! Apple teases “Awe Dropping” event

iPhone 17 launch date is here! Apple teases “Awe Dropping” event

Apple has finally announced the iPhone 17 series launch date. Here’s what we expect from the new generation iPhones.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 27 2025, 13:16 IST
iPhone 17 launch date is here! Apple teases “Awe Dropping” event
Apple event date announced, know when we can have the first look at the iPhone 17 series. (Apple)


Apple has officially announced the iPhone 17 series launch date globally for next month. The company teases “Awe Dropping” event with an interactive invite, allowing users to explore a unique Apple logo with a blue and orange glow effect. During the event, Apple is expected to unveil four new generations of smartphones: the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Alongside iPhones, we may also see the new Apple Watch series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and other rumoured hardware products. Here's everything you need to know about the September Apple event.

iPhone 17 launch date

The iPhone 17 series will officially be announced on September 9, 2025, at 10:30 PM IST. This year's Apple event tagline is “Awe Dropping”, which also flaunts a glowing Apple logo. Each year, the company hosts the in-person event at Apple Park, Cupertino; however, viewers from across the globe can watch the event live on Apple's YouTube channel, Apple.com, and Apple TV.

iPhone 17 series: What to expect?

This year, Apple is expected to introduce a new model that will likely replace the “Plus” variant. Reports suggest that the lineup could include an ultra-thin model, which will likely be called “iPhone 17 Air.” This is expected to be the slimmest iPhone ever launched, but it may come with several compromises in terms of battery and camera.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are tipped for major upgrades. Firstly, the smartphones are expected to be powered by the new A19 Pro chip, likely to be coupled with 12GB of RAM. Both models are tipped to get a new 48MP telephoto camera. However, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to offer 8x optical zoom and 8K video recording. The Pro Max model is also tipped to get a vapour chamber cooling system for thermal heat management.

Lastly, the standard iPhone 17 model may retain a similar as predecessor, but it will likely get the new A19 chip, an upgraded 24MP selfie camera, and a 120Hz display.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Aug, 13:16 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Shade Silver

Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it
Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak
Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support
PlayStation India Days of Play sale 2025

PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets