iPhone 17 launched with ProMotion display and A19 chip: Check features and price in India

iPhone 17 launched with a 48MP Fusion camera system, A19 chip, and 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display, and more. Check features and price in India. 

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 10 2025, 10:33 IST
iPhone 17
iPhone 17 has been launched at a starting price of Rs. Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB storage variant. (Apple)

Apple has launched the iPhone 17 with an upgraded camera system, new display features, and the latest A19 chip. The company announced that the device will be available in India from September 19, with pre-orders starting on September 12. Let's take a closer look at its specifications, features and price in India.

iPhone 17: Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR screen with ProMotion, offering refresh rates up to 120Hz. Apple has introduced Ceramic Shield 2, which it claims offer three times better scratch resistance and reduced glare. The device delivers peak brightness of 3000 nits outdoors and comes with thinner borders than its predecessor.

Also read
For photography, the device sports a 48MP Fusion Main camera with a built-in 2x Telephoto, alongside a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide lens designed for wider shots and macro photography. For the first time, Apple has equipped all rear cameras with 48MP sensors, aiming to enhance photo and video quality. The new system records in 4K60 fps Dolby Vision and supports features such as Cinematic mode, Action mode, and Spatial Audio recording.

A redesigned front camera, called Centre Stage, is also part of the upgrade. The square-shaped 18MP sensor offers a wider field of view, enabling landscape selfies without rotating the device. It also uses AI to automatically expand the frame for group shots and offers stabilisation for 4K HDR video.

Under the hood, iPhone 17 is powered by Apple's A19 chip built on 3-nanometer technology. Apple stated that the chip offers faster CPU and GPU performance while supporting on-device AI features through the Neural Engine. According to the company, the efficiency improvements allow up to 30 hours of video playback. Fast charging enables the battery to reach 50 percent in 20 minutes with a high-wattage USB-C adapter.

Furthermore, the device runs on iOS 26, which introduces a refreshed design and Apple Intelligence features. These include live translation for text and audio, visual intelligence for screen actions, and new privacy tools. The update also expands capabilities in Apple Music, Maps, Wallet, CarPlay, and introduces a new Apple Games app.

Lastly, connectivity also sees an upgrade with Apple's new N1 wireless chip, which brings support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. The chip is designed to improve reliability across wireless features, including Personal Hotspot and AirDrop.

iPhone 17: Price in India and Colour Options

The iPhone 17 comes at a starting price of Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB storage variant and Rs. 1,02,900 for the 512GB model, respectively. It is available in five colour options: Black, lavender, mist blue, sage, and white.

First Published Date: 10 Sep, 10:33 IST
