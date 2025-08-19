Apple will introduce the iPhone 17 lineup next month, which means the tech giant is preparing for the launch event as well as the global availability. Reportedly, Apple has commenced the mass production of the standard iPhone 17 model in India at Foxconn's Bengaluru facility. This facility is known to be the second-largest manufacturing unit outside of China. With mass production, Apple has also started the assembly of iPhone 17 at its Chennai hub, preparing for the big launch in September.

iPhone 17 production begins in India

According to IANS reports, Apple has kicked off the mass production of the base iPhone 17 model in India. The manufacturing is being handled by one of Apple's biggest manufacturers, Foxconn, at India's Bengaluru unit situated in Devanahalli.

This year, Apple is expected to produce larger units for the new generation iPhones due to high demand expectations. As per reports, Apple will be developing 60 million units of iPhones in 2025, a significant growth from 35 million units to 40 million units between the year 2024-25. The mass production starts soon, as Foxconn reported to import crucial components for the iPhone 17 from China back in June. This showcases that Apple is preparing for global availability of the standard model before the first sale kicks off.

The iPhone 17 series lineup will likely consist of four models this year: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This year, the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air model is said to replace the Plus variant, marking a major shift in the flagship lineup. Apple will likely host the launch event on September 9, 2025. However, we are still awaiting an official confirmation. Alongside iPhones, we could also see Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple AirPods 3 Pro.