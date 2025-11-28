iPhone 17 price in India likely to increase by…

Apple is expected to increase the price of the iPhone 17 model in India in just 2 months of its official debut. In September, the iPhone 17 model was launched at a starting price of Rs. 82,900 for the base 256GB storage variant, which was already a Rs. 3,000 price bump. Now, there are speculations that Apple by increase the smartphone price by Rs. 7000 in the country. This decision was reportedly taken due to the growing demand and limited stock of the product. Here's what we know about the iPhone 17 price in India.

iPhone 17 price hike in India

Tipster named Yogesh Brar has shared a post on social media platform X, revealing that Apple might increase the price of the iPhone 17 model by Rs. 7000. Now, the new pricing is anticipated to be Rs. 89,990, up from Rs. 82,900. The price hike in India is expected due to high demand for the product and low stock circulation, which might compel Apple to increase pricing in the country.

This year, Apple announced several worthy upgrades to the iPhone 17 model that include a 120Hz ProMotion display, 256GB as the base storage model, 5G modem, 48MP ultrawide camera, and much more. These upgrades have been reported to attract many buyers across the world, causing high demand.

Other reports suggest that the price hike might have been caused by to increase in the price of memory components worldwide. Reportedly, the cost of DRAM has increased by 20-50 per cent due to the AI wave, which is causing Apple to increase production costs.

While iPhone 17 prices are rumoured to increase, Apple is not the only smartphone brand that has increased prices. Other models like the OnePlus 15, iQOO 15, and other flagship models are also launched with increased prices in comparison to their predecessors. Therefore, the entire tech industry could be affected by the growing cost of memory components