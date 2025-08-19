Latest Tech News Tech Tech News iPhone 17 Pro launch: 3 big design changes Apple could bring in September

iPhone 17 Pro launch: 3 big design changes Apple could bring in September

iPhone 17 Pro is expected to introduce a new look for the ‘Pro’ iPhones this year. Here’s what to expect.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Aug 19 2025, 15:28 IST
iPhone 17 Pro launch
iPhone 17 Pro is expected to get a revamped camera module.

iPhone 17 Pro, alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 series models, is expected to launch in September 2025. Ahead of the launch, there have been numerous leaks detailing how the iPhone 17 Pro models could look. And spoiler alert: this time around, there could be major changes, especially to the camera module, according to reports.

Here's everything you can expect from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in terms of design when they launch next month.

1. A Redesigned Camera Module

The iPhone Pro camera module has looked exactly the same since the iPhone 11 Pro. Yes, the camera lenses themselves have grown considerably in size, but the triangular setup at the top left of the phone has remained unchanged. However, this time, Apple is expected to switch things up and extend the camera module all the way to the right-hand side of the phone. This would mean the module occupies most of the top half of the device, with LiDAR and the LED flash potentially shifting to the far right.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: iPhone 17 mass production starts at Foxconn's Bengaluru unit in India for September launch

This brand-new camera module design is expected to freshen things up for Apple, especially considering how the last few iPhones have looked virtually identical. Yes, there are some differences in colour and finish, but ultimately you can't easily tell an iPhone 14 Pro from an iPhone 16 Pro if you pick a standard shade such as black, especially from a distance, where the only real giveaway is the camera module.

Also read: Not just iPhone 17 series: Apple reportedly planning 3 more big reveals in 2025

2. Aluminium Instead of Titanium

Reports have also suggested that Apple could make the switch back to aluminium from titanium. This would certainly be a polarising change, as titanium is widely regarded as a more premium and durable material compared to aluminium. A return to aluminium would mark a striking shift for Apple. Some reports have also hinted at a greater use of metal in the body composition, so it will be interesting to see how Apple differentiates the metallic elements of the frame from the glass, which remains essential for wireless charging.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro launch: 3 major camera upgrades you can expect over iPhone 16 Pro

3. New Colourways

Reports suggest that Apple could introduce a new orange and a new dark blue colourway. These would be fresh additions to the Pro lineup, considering Apple has mostly stuck with more subtle hues over the past few generations.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Aug, 15:28 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak
Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support
PlayStation India Days of Play sale 2025

PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets