iPhone 17 Pro launch: 3 big design changes Apple could bring in September

iPhone 17 Pro, alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 series models, is expected to launch in September 2025. Ahead of the launch, there have been numerous leaks detailing how the iPhone 17 Pro models could look. And spoiler alert: this time around, there could be major changes, especially to the camera module, according to reports.

Here's everything you can expect from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in terms of design when they launch next month.

1. A Redesigned Camera Module

The iPhone Pro camera module has looked exactly the same since the iPhone 11 Pro. Yes, the camera lenses themselves have grown considerably in size, but the triangular setup at the top left of the phone has remained unchanged. However, this time, Apple is expected to switch things up and extend the camera module all the way to the right-hand side of the phone. This would mean the module occupies most of the top half of the device, with LiDAR and the LED flash potentially shifting to the far right.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: iPhone 17 mass production starts at Foxconn's Bengaluru unit in India for September launch

This brand-new camera module design is expected to freshen things up for Apple, especially considering how the last few iPhones have looked virtually identical. Yes, there are some differences in colour and finish, but ultimately you can't easily tell an iPhone 14 Pro from an iPhone 16 Pro if you pick a standard shade such as black, especially from a distance, where the only real giveaway is the camera module.

Also read: Not just iPhone 17 series: Apple reportedly planning 3 more big reveals in 2025

2. Aluminium Instead of Titanium

Reports have also suggested that Apple could make the switch back to aluminium from titanium. This would certainly be a polarising change, as titanium is widely regarded as a more premium and durable material compared to aluminium. A return to aluminium would mark a striking shift for Apple. Some reports have also hinted at a greater use of metal in the body composition, so it will be interesting to see how Apple differentiates the metallic elements of the frame from the glass, which remains essential for wireless charging.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro launch: 3 major camera upgrades you can expect over iPhone 16 Pro

3. New Colourways

Reports suggest that Apple could introduce a new orange and a new dark blue colourway. These would be fresh additions to the Pro lineup, considering Apple has mostly stuck with more subtle hues over the past few generations.