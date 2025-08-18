iPhone 17 Pro launch: 3 major camera upgrades you can expect over iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to launch in September as the successors to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. With August already halfway over, there are only a few weeks left until we finally see these new models. Reports suggest that they will feature major camera upgrades, particularly in the telephoto lens, following last year's upgrade of the ultrawide to a 48-megapixel sensor with the iPhone 16 series. Apple is also expected to introduce major software upgrades on the iPhone 17 Pro, which could further unlock the Pro capabilities of the device. Here's everything you need to know.

Upgrade for the telephoto lens

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to feature a new telephoto lens with a focal length of around 3.5x, compared with the 5x lens on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. While this may seem like a downgrade at first, reports suggest that Apple could introduce a higher-resolution sensor for the 3.5x lens, enabling in-sensor zoom and hybrid zoom capabilities similar to what some Android phones, such as the Vivo X200 Pro, offer. The 3.5x zoom is also considered more suitable for portrait photography, especially of people, as it requires less distance to frame shots effectively (and mimics the 85mm focal length).

Pro Camera App

Beyond hardware improvements, Apple is expected to include one of the most advanced pro camera apps yet on the iPhone 17 Pro. This app could greatly expand what users can achieve with the device. On the iPhone 16 Pro, the default app is limited and does not allow full manual controls such as ISO or shutter speed adjustments. For this, users must download apps like the Final Cut Camera, which still do not offer the complete control available in third-party apps such as Blackmagic Camera.

Aesthetic Changes

Alongside functional upgrades, aesthetic changes are also likely. Reports indicate that Apple may enlarge the camera module on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, extending the setup across the right side of the back of the phone. The flash and other sensors are also expected to be positioned on the far right. This could create a refreshed look for the Pro iPhone, moving away from the design that has been in place since the iPhone 11 Pro.