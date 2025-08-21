iPhone 17 Pro launch: 4 big reason to buy iPhone 16 Pro now and skip next gen

iPhone 17 launch: The next big launch awaiting the tech community is the iPhone 17 series, which arrives in September, just following the Pixel 10 series' recent launch. This time, Apple is introducing a brand-new model called the iPhone 17 Air, but, as always, the spotlight will remain on the Pro models. Apple is widely expected to bring major design overhauls with this generation. But, if you think about it, the upgrade may not make sense for everyone.

Ergo, based on how the iPhone 16 Pro series has performed so far and what has leaked about the iPhone 17 Pro, here are the top reasons why you should not wait and instead consider buying an iPhone 16 Pro now.

1. Titanium could be going, aluminium could be coming

Several reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro may switch from titanium to aluminium. That would be a material downgrade, as aluminium is not as durable as titanium and is also slightly heavier. If you want the most premium build, the iPhone 16 Pro is still your best bet. That said, this information is not yet confirmed, so it should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

2. The iPhone 16 Pro is already powerful enough

If you are upgrading from an older device, such as the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro chipset is already more than capable. It handles AAA gaming, supports 4K video recording at 120fps, and delivers top-tier performance that will remain relevant for years.

3. The iPhone 16 Pro is discounted everywhere

The iPhone 16 Pro is currently available in the market at much lower prices than its launch price (about ₹10,000 to 15,000 lower). If you come across a good deal, the iPhone 16 Pro offers excellent value for money compared to waiting for and buying a brand-new iPhone 17 Pro at full price. We would recommend you to check the offline stores, too, as they tend to offer great deals especially when a new model is about to launch

4. A louder design for the iPhone 17 Pro

While the iPhone 16 Pro continued Apple's refined and understated design language, leaks suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro will feature a much larger camera module extending further across the back. Combined with the rumoured bold colour options such as orange and dark blue, the new design is expected to be far flashier. If you prefer a more understated aesthetic, the iPhone 16 Pro may suit you better.