iPhone 17 Pro launch: Price in India, specifications, features, and everything we know so far

iPhone 17 Pro is launching next month with upgraded features, a new chipset and more. But Apple may also consider a slight price hike.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 20 2025, 12:22 IST
iPhone 17 Pro launch
iPhone 17 Pro likely to be introduced with 258GB storage as the base variant.

Apple is expected to host its fall launch event next month, presumably on September 9, 2025. During the event, Apple will likely introduce the iPhone 17 lineup with new upgrades and features. As the launch timeline is approaching, several leaks surrounding the new iPhone 17 models have rapidly started to circulate, giving us a glimpse of what Apple may unveil. If you are someone who's planning to buy the iPhone 17 Pro model, then we have compiled all the leaks and rumours about what to expect during the launch.

iPhone 17 Pro price in India:

This year, Apple is expected the increase the price for the iPhone 17 Pro model. Reportedly, the base storage variant could start from 256GB instead of 128GB. Therefore, with greater storage capacity, the price could also fluctuate. Reportedly, the iPhone 17 Pro could get a $50 price hike, with a launch price starting $1,049. In India, it could cost around Rs. 1,25,000.

iPhone 17 Pro design and display:

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are tipped for major design changes. Firstly, the smartphone could feature a new camera expanded camera bar and the Apple logo may get a new position on the rear panel. Additionally, Apple is expected to reintroduce the aluminium frame, discarding the popular titanium upgrade.

Also read
For display, the iPhone 17 Pro could feature the same 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, ProMotion technology, and Dynamic Island.

iPhone 17 Pro performance and battery life:

The iPhone 17 Pro will likely be powered by the A19 Pro chip, coupled with upgraded 12GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. The Pro model will run on iOS 26 update, bringing new AI capabilities. Since the smartphone may get thicker and heavier, we expect a bigger battery size as well.

iPhone 17 Pro camera upgrades:

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a triple camera setup that may include a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and the new 48MP telephoto lens. With a new telephoto lens upgrade, Apple is also expected to introduce an upgraded 24MP selfie camera.

First Published Date: 20 Aug, 12:22 IST
