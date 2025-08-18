iPhone 17 Pro vs Google Pixel 10 Pro: What to expect from the upcoming flagships

iPhone 17 Pro vs Google Pixel 10 Pro: The smartphone market is preparing for a major face-off as Apple and Google gear up to launch their next-generation flagship series, including the iPhone 17 Pro and the Google Pixel 10 Pro. While official details of these flagship smartphones remain under wraps, leaks and industry reports have outlined what buyers may see when both devices arrive in a few days. From design to performance and pricing, here is how the two phones could compete.

iPhone 17 Pro vs Google Pixel 10 Pro: Design

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro is expected to continue with its titanium frame, though lighter in build. Industry reports suggest that the device may feature a refreshed camera housing that may bring a distinct look. Apple might also experiment with new physical buttons to set it apart from previous models.

Google, on the other hand, is likely to retain the Pixel's familiar rear camera bar design. The Google Pixel 10 Pro may stick to a more traditional button layout, which is likely to offer consistency to long-time users.

iPhone 17 Pro vs Google Pixel 10 Pro: Display

Both devices are expected to share similar display sizes. Apple may equip the iPhone 17 Pro with a 6.3-inch Liquid Retina XDR panel, featuring ProMotion technology, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness reaching up to 3,000 nits.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 10 Pro could counter with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display, also supporting 120Hz and offering competitive brightness levels to match Apple's offering.

iPhone 17 Pro vs Google Pixel 10 Pro: Performance

Performance will be a central focus for both brands. Apple is likely to introduce the A19 Pro chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and optimised with iOS 26.

Google is expected to take a leap with its Tensor G5 chipset, which reports suggest will be manufactured by TSMC rather than Samsung. The Google Pixel 10 Pro could feature up to 16GB RAM and run on Android 16, with a strong push toward AI-driven functions.

iPhone 17 Pro vs Google Pixel 10 Pro: Camera

Photography could once again define the competition. The iPhone 17 Pro may carry three 48MP lenses, including a periscope telephoto camera. Even if Apple adjusts optical zoom capabilities, it is expected to lean on computational photography for extended zoom performance.

On the other hand, Google Pixel 10 Pro could bring a 50MP primary camera supported by 48MP ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. A standout feature may be its rumoured 48MP front camera, designed to offer sharper selfies and clearer video calls, compared to Apple's speculated 24MP front camera.

iPhone 17 Pro vs Google Pixel 10 Pro: Battery

Battery capacity could also play a role in the rivalry. Apple is expected to equip the iPhone 17 Pro with a 3,600mAh battery unit with 27W wired charging and MagSafe 2.0 wireless charging support.

In comparison, Google may take the lead here with a larger 4,700mAh battery with 27W wired and 21W wireless charging support. Leaks also suggest that Google might introduce Pixelsnap magnetic accessories to echo Apple's MagSafe ecosystem.

iPhone 17 Pro vs Google Pixel 10 Pro: Launch and Price in India

The Google Pixel 10 Pro already has a confirmed launch date of August 20, 2025. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro launch, however, remains under wraps, though speculation suggests September 9 or 11 as possible launch dates.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 17 Pro may start around Rs. 1,25,000 for the 256GB variant, while the Pixel 10 Pro could launch at a lower price point, around Rs. 1,09,999 for the same storage option.