iPhone 17 production begins at Foxconn’s Bengaluru plant ahead of global launch

Apple has officially started producing the iPhone 17 series in India, months ahead of its global debut in September 2025. This marks the first large-scale assembly of the upcoming model at Foxconn's newly built plant in Bengaluru, which shows India's growing role in Apple's global supply network.

The Devanahalli facility, developed with an investment of around USD 2.8 billion (about Rs. 25,000 crore), has become Foxconn's second-largest plant outside China. Small-scale assembly is already in motion, with engineers from Taiwan and other regions working on process optimisation. Alongside Bengaluru, Foxconn's Chennai unit is also assembling the new iPhone 17, which is also adding depth to Apple's manufacturing footprint in India.

Apple's India output has seen rapid expansion. The company reported a 60 percent rise in production value in the financial year ending March 2025, which has reached USD 22 billion. CEO Tim Cook recently confirmed that by June 2025, most iPhones sold in the United States had been assembled in India. The country produced around 35 to 40 million units last year, with volumes expected to reach nearly 60 million this year. Exports from India are also set to rise, further solidifying its position as a strategic base for Apple.

iPhone 17 Series: Launch Timeline (Expected)

Apple is expected to make the iPhone 17 series launch announcement on August 26, with the global unveiling likely to be scheduled for September 9, 2025. Pre-orders will open on September 12, while deliveries in India and other markets are likely to begin on September 19. The upcoming lineup will include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air (successor to the Plus model), iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The devices will run on iOS 26, while iOS 16.6 will roll out to older models on September 16.

iPhone 17 series: Key Specifications and Price (Expected)

The upcoming iPhone 17 series will feature the A17 Bionic chip, camera upgrades with periscope telephoto lenses on Pro models, ProMotion displays, and longer battery life. Connectivity improvements in 5G and computational photography enhancements are also expected.

In India, the iPhone 17 base model is projected to start at Rs. 79,999. The iPhone 17 Air may be priced around Rs. 89,999, while Pro variants will carry higher prices due to advanced components and import tariffs.