iPhone 17 sale starts in 2 days: Price in India, bank discounts, and offers announced
iPhone 17 series will be available for sale on September 19, 2025, with exciting launch offers, bank discounts, No-cost EMIs and more.
Apple launched the iPhone 17 series last week, and the pre-order is already live on the Apple website, and other partnered stores and e-commerce sites. Now, the iPhone 17 series official sale will go live on September 19, 2025, allowing buyers to finally get their hands on the new models. This year, the series consists of four upgraded models: the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, all available at different price ranges. Now, just ahead of the sale day, several partnered retailers have announced offers and discounts on the iPhone 17 models, attracting buyers. Here's a detailed breakdown of the price and offers.
iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro price in India
iPhone 17 starts at Rs. 82,900 for 256GB
iPhone Air starts at Rs. 1,19,900 for 256GB
iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs. Rs. 1,34,900 for 256GB
iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,49,900 for 256GB
iPhone 17 series offers on Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital
Croma, one of India's popular retailers, is providing an instant Rs. 6,000 discount on the iPhone 17. Buyers can also avail of No-Cost EMI for 6 months, both online and offline. On the other hand, Vijay Sales is also offering Rs. 6000 off for iPhone 17 and Rs. 4000 for iPhone 17 Pro. Lastly, buyers can also get the iPhone Air at Rs. 4000 bank discount with SBI cards.
On the other hand, Reliance Digital is offering several bank offers, exchange bonus, and EMI options to iPhone 17 buyers. At the store, buyers can get Rs. 6000 instant bank discount on the iPhone 17 and a Rs. 4000 discount on the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro models. Buyers can also avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 7,000 on an eligible device.
However, people ordering the device may have to wait a little longer for their iPhone 17 model to get delivered. It is reported that the iPhone 17 is expected to have a huge demand and popularity among buyers, causing delays. Therefore, be prepared for any unforeseen delays or limited stocks in offline retail stores.
