iPhone 17e is tipped to get this iPhone 17-like camera upgrade

The flagship iPhone 17 series has been launched and is quite popular among smartphone buyers. Now, Apple is expected to launch its affordable model, the iPhone 17e, in the first half of 2025. As we wait for the launch, several leaks about the iPhone 17e have already started to circulate, giving us an early glimpse of what to expect. Now, as part of the latest rumour, the smartphone is expected to get a similar camera upgrade as the iPhone 17. Reportedly, the iPhone 17e is expected to come with a new selfie camera sensor that improves the photo quality.

iPhone 17e camera upgrade

According to analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone 17e is expected to feature a similar 18MP selfie camera as the iPhone 17. This year, Apple announced a new 18MP selfie camera for iPhone 17, an upgrade from years of bringing a 12MP camera. Now, this upgrade is also expected to come to Apple's affordable range model, the iPhone 17e. This new selfie camera is said to use a square sensor, allowing users to take vertical or horizontal selfies without needing to move the phone.

In addition to a camera upgrade, Pu highlighted that the iPhone 17e could launch in the middle of Q1 2026. Therefore, we can expect a February launch. The iPhone is also expected to get performance and design upgrades, like the new A19 chip, Dynamic Island, and more.

The iPhone 17e is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display that may offer a 60Hz refresh rate, similar to its predecessor. The smartphone will likely feature a single 48MP rear camera, but with upgraded performance. It will likely be backed by around 4000-4061 mAh battery, which may support 20W wired fast charging. Now, we will have to wait until launch to confirm these claims.