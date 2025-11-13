iPhone 18 Pro Max design is likely to get thicker and heavier at…

In recent smartphone trends, we have seen brands competing over slimmer smartphone designs in all price segments. However, Apple is one such brand which has maintained its unique identity, even if it means going in an entirely different direction. In comparison, this year Samsung launched a slimmer and lighter Galaxy S25 Ultra model, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max was thicker than its predecessor. Now, as leaks surrounding the iPhone 18 Pro Max emerge, the smartphone is expected to get even thicker and heavier.

iPhone 18 Pro Max design

A Chinese tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station shared a post on Weibo claiming that next year's iPhone 18 Pro Max will likely be thicker and heavier than the current iPhone 17 Pro Max model. This year, the Pro Max model weighed 233 grams, and now the next generation model is expected to be heavier than 240 grams. If true, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could be the heaviest smartphone after the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The tipster suggests that the heavyweight may contribute to the massive battery size of the iPhone 18 Pro Max. However, the exact battery size is yet to be determined. In addition to increasing the weight of the phone, the smartphone is also rumoured to get a unified design over a dual-tone rear panel. Apple may include a transparent glass back and a stainless-steel vapour chamber cooling system that may enhance the look and overall feel of the flagship.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Now to confirm these claims, we will have to wait until the iPhone 18 Pro Max launch, which is not expected until September 2026. The launch will likely be accompanied by a new iPhone form factor, the iPhone Fold. Therefore, all eyes will be on Apple's September launch event next year.