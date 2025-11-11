Apple will officially celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2027, and during the year, it is expected to launch the iPhone 20, skipping the iPhone 19 models. The 2027 iPhone models are rumoured to have major upgrades in terms of design, performance, and other aspects. In recent leaks, the iPhone 20 is rumoured to get an all-display design, which means it may not have a front camera cutout, and the bezels may not be as visible. Therefore, if you are planning to buy the iPhone 17 or iPhone 18 models, then you may want to wait for the iPhone 20 models, which are expected to debut in 2027.

iPhone 20 to get a design overhual

A tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station (DCS) shared a post on the platform, revealing that Apple may plan for a true all-display design for the 2027 iPhone. The company is said to be developing an under-display camera technology that will likely remove the camera cutouts from the iPhone display. In addition, the iPhone 20 will also support under-display Face ID technology, hence we can see an all-screen iPhone display.

However, before the iPhone 20, the under-display selfie camera technology could make a debut with the iPhone Fold. The Apple foldable is expected to launch in 2026 or 2027. Hence, we may get a preview of Apple's new technology and how it may perform in real life if the foldable launches in the consumer market.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Alongside the all-screen design for iPhone 20, it is also expected to get other design changes. However, we are yet to get more information about the expected changes. In addition, it should be noted that we still have about 2 years to witness the iPhone 20 launch, and Apple could make several changes and plans before the device goes into production.