Apple has unveiled the all-new iPhone Air, its slimmest and lightest iPhone to date, during the Apple Event 2025. The device introduces a 5.6mm titanium design, making it thinner than any previous iPhone, while still delivering pro-level performance thanks to the A19 Pro chip. Unlike the standard iPhone 17, the iPhone Air comes with eSIM-only connectivity, a 48MP Fusion rear camera, and a new 18MP Center Stage front camera. It also integrates Apple's next-generation wireless (N1) and cellular (C1X) chips, ensuring faster connectivity and improved efficiency.

In India, the iPhone Air will start at ₹1,19,900 for the 256GB variant, with 512GB and 1TB storage options also available. The phone will be offered in space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue. Pre-orders open on 12 September, and availability begins 19 September.

Also read: Apple Event 2025 Highlights: Everything Apple launched; iPhone 17, iPhone Air, 17 Pro, iPhone Pro Max prices in India

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

iPhone Air: Key specifications

Design: Titanium frame, 5.6mm thin, Ceramic Shield protection on both front and back.

Display: 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR with ProMotion 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Always-On mode, and 3,000 nits peak outdoor brightness.

Processor: A19 Pro with GPU tuned for AI workloads, supported by Apple's N1 wireless chip (Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thread) and C1X modem for faster cellular performance.

Cameras: 48MP Fusion rear camera with improved low-light imaging and optical-quality 2x telephoto. 18MP Center Stage front camera with wider field of view, AI framing, and 4K HDR video support.

Battery: Optimised architecture and iOS 26's Adaptive Power Mode allow all-day battery life despite the slim profile.

Connectivity: eSIM-only design with support from over 500 global carriers.

What makes iPhone Air different

The iPhone Air is not a replacement for the iPhone 17 series but rather a new addition to Apple's lineup. Unlike the standard iPhone 17, which is powered by the A19 chip, the iPhone Air is equipped with the more powerful A19 Pro, bringing it closer to the Pro models in performance. The device also shifts away from aluminium, opting for a titanium body that combines strength with a lightweight profile.

The addition of AI-optimised GPU performance, eSIM-only design, and the fusion camera system makes the iPhone Air a blend of portability and high-end functionality.

Price and availability in India

The iPhone Air will be priced at:

₹1,19,900 for 256GB

₹1,39,900 for 512GB

₹1,59,900 for 1TB

Pre-orders in India begin on 12 September, with deliveries from 19 September 2025.