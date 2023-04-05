Home Tech News iPhone, Apple Watch to AirPods, how CEO Tim Cook has transformed Apple-top 5 triumphs

iPhone, Apple Watch to AirPods, how CEO Tim Cook has transformed Apple-top 5 triumphs

Ever since becoming the CEO of Apple in 2011, after the iconic Steve Jobs, Tim Cook has brought major innovation to the iPhone as well as introduced new products like the Apple Watch and AirPods. Check out his top 5 triumphs.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 05 2023, 16:57 IST
These are the top 5 achievements of Tim Cook as the CEO of Apple. (AFP)

August 2011 was a big moment for Apple. It was the same time when the iPhone 4S and iOS 5.0 were in the final stages, awaiting their launch. But that is not the reason August 2011 is remembered for. It was the time when Steve Jobs resigned as CEO of the company and became chairman of the board. And in his stead, Timothy Donald Cook, better known as Tim Cook, was appointed the new CEO. And since then, Cook has held the reins of one of the biggest, arguably the best, tech companies in the world. So, let us take a look at the top 5 achievements of Tim Cook.

Top 5 achievements of Tim Cook as the CEO of Apple

1. Refining and solidifying the iPhone: When Cook first took control over the operations of Apple, the iPhone 4S was about to be launched. While still a tech marvel, the smartphone was just beginning to take the iconic form we all know today. While Cook was never on-hands with product development, as per many reports, he ensured to hire the right people for the job and took their opinions seriously. The result is the iPhone leading the smartphone market in multiple regions across the globe.

2. Apple Watch: Cook is credited with expanding the Apple product lineup. And the first among them was the Apple Watch in 2015. The smartwatch today is among the top selling products in the world, with Apple recently launching the Apple Watch Ultra, designed for fitness freaks and adventurers.

3. AirPods: Cook, in 2016, launched the first-ever wireless earphones by Apple — AirPods. In many ways, AirPods are credited with popularizing wireless earphones.

4. iPad Mini: In 2014, Cook also launched the iPad Mini. It was said that Jobs disliked the idea of a smaller tablet. However, Cook went ahead with it and today, it is a very popular offering from the tech company.

5. Reaching renewable energy targets: In 2018, Apple announced that 100 percent of its global operations were powered by renewable energy and Cook has been applauded for his environment-conscious approach. In 2022, Apple revealed that more than 200 Apple suppliers committed to using clean power, claiming nearly 10 gigawatts of operational renewable energy was committed by them.

First Published Date: 05 Apr, 16:28 IST
