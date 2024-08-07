iPhone banned for Cristiano Ronaldo’s son- Old viral video sparks debate among parents

An old video of star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has resurfaced online in which Ronaldo claims to have banned the usage of iPhone for his son Cristiano Jr. To be specific, it is just not an iPhone, in fact any mobile phone. The video, which first appeared in 2023 on social media, quickly went viral and divided the internet with some supporting Ronaldo's decision while many debated that it is unwise to keep kids away from technology in a hyper competitive world. The same old video from 2023 is now being pushed again on social media platforms like Instagram and X, hooking on to the curiosity of users interested in talking about parenting.

So, why is Cristiano Ronaldo against buying a smartphone for his son? An incident in 2020 made him rethink his son's smartphone habits. Cristiano Jr. secretly made an Instagram account and within a day the account gathered over one million followers, given the fact that it's the account of Ronaldo's son. This shocked the father and he forced Cristiano Jr. to delete the Instagram account. Ronaldo later explained that if his son gets a smartphone at a young age then it would distract him from reaching his full potential– which indirectly hinted at football.

Later, the footballer cleared the debate by stating that he won't pressure his son into following in his footsteps and that Cristiano Jr. can decide freely about his ambitions. However, he clearly wants to protect his son from internet addiction and that getting fame on social media is not something his son should be aiming for, instead build himself for real– “I want to transmit to my son the idea that it's not easy getting anything he wants. Education is the best thing I could give him."

Should children have access to smartphones?

Now, this thought process has divided the internet as many parents think there's nothing wrong in having a social media presence from a young age. It takes a lot of effort to be a social media star as well and children should be given the opportunity to think for themselves. At the same time, many parents believe that social media is indeed a distraction and school-going kids shouldn't be allowed to be glued to their smartphones all the time.

Meanwhile, many people took to Twitter to claim that Cristiano Jr. already has an iPhone 15 Pro, much before he turned 18, and that “junior” was clicked by the media carrying his smartphone.