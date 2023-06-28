iPhone ChatGPT app gets built-in Microsoft Bing Search! Know how to enable it

Since its launch, OpenAI has capitalized on the astronomical rise of ChatGPT by launching a premium subscription for its generative AI chatbot called ChatGPT Plus. It gives users a faster response time, internet access, and priority access to new features. Recently, OpenAI also launched the native ChatGPT app for Android and iOS devices, bringing the power of AI to mobile devices. The AI chatbot has become better with more and more features being added with every update such as support for Siri shortcuts.

Now, in the latest update, OpenAI has added another new feature that will please iPhone users. It has introduced a built-in Microsoft Bing in the iOS version of the app.

Microsoft Bing Search arrives on iOS version of ChatGPT

In the official release notes of the latest iOS version of the app (via The Verge), a new ‘Browsing' feature is available to users who use GPT-4 and Bing Search in combination to search the web and deliver responses. Therefore, it uses Bing Search to provide even more accurate information. It is important to note that the Bing Search integration was already available on the web version of ChatGPT, but iOS users have access to it as well now. When enabled, the Browsing feature gives “comprehensive answers and current insights on events and information that extend beyond the model's original training data”.

This solves a major problem that has persisted in ChatGPT. Unlike Google Bard which has web access, ChatGPT has been trained on data prior to September 2021, meaning it has no knowledge of the world events after that. Apart from the Bing Search integration, this latest update also brings improvements to Search History as tapping on a search result will now directly take you to the respective point in the conversation.

How to use built-in Microsoft Bing Search

However, you should note that the Bing Search integration has arrived on iOS devices and is for ChatGPT Plus subscribers only, meaning you'll get to use Bing Search in the ChatGPT app if you pay the $20 per month fee.

To enable Bing Search in the ChatGPT app, go to the Features tab and switch the AI model to GPT-4. Next, tap the ‘Browse with Bing' option from the dropdown menu.